Residents speak out about state ruling on Indian mascot

CAMBRIDGE — The school board announced Thursday evening that it would take at least a month before deciding whether to challenge state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order to remove the Indian mascot imagery, but district residents were quick to share their opinions at the meeting.

Opponents of challenging the order, like retired school Superintendent Michael Mugits, pointed out that, historically, challenges to commissioners’ decisions have only a 5% of succeeding. That rises to 9% if the tally includes challenges that were withdrawn or sent elsewhere for decision, for a total of 91% denied. Mugits reminded the board that the cost of a challenge would be high, and “you’re not playing with house money here. Take this into consideration.”

Teresa Foster noted that the school accepts $11.5 million a year in state funding but appears willing to jeopardize that funding by defying Rosa.

“Respect the commissioner and don’t put kids’ education at risk,” she said.

Opponents were outnumbered by mascot supporters who urged the board to fight the decision.

“We’re showing our children to stand up for our heritage and not to give up, to question authority in an appropriate way,” one woman said. “We voted you in. Come back and ask us for help. We have to try.”

Several speakers said the board shouldn’t be deterred by the odds.

Others disparaged the school’s legal counsel and offered to help the board find better representation. They were not daunted by the possible cost.

“If the board can spend $50,000 on mediation, it can spend $50,000 on fighting,” said Greg Woodcock, referring to an attempt at mediation last year that has been roundly panned by Indian supporters.

Two people, one on each side of the issue, said Rosa should simply ban Native American team names and imagery from all the state’s public schools.

Duane Honyoust, father of school board member Dillon Honyoust, told the board that he’s a full-blooded member of the Ononodaga Nation who is proud to be called an Indian. Residents of reservations elsewhere in the state have no problem calling their sports teams Indians or Warriors, he said. He received a standing ovation from mascot supporters and a shout of, “There’s a real Indian in our school!”

Dillon Honyoust said the cost of an appeal “weighs heavily on us,” but “many, many people have reached out to donate.” The board’s decision to delay any action by a month “allows us to acknowledge our options and your voices and gives (board member) Shay (Price) a month to review everything. Be patient with us for the next month.” (Price is on a military deployment to Antarctica and was unable to attend the meeting.)

Some speakers took the opportunity to address other issues.

“We are in a battle for our children’s minds,” one man said. Teaching diversity and inclusion, he said, encourages people to see differences instead of similarities and “just stirs the pot.”

“The mascot issue is critical race theory,” said Ted Flint. The Heritage Foundation has connected efforts to remove Native mascots to the “transgender agenda,” diversity training, the Black Lives Matter movement, and LGBT clubs in schools, he said.

Retired teacher Susan Harrington claimed that mascot controversies and COVID “are all part of a bigger agenda to destroy democracy and America.”

Derek Woodcock said declining grades and behavioral problems at the school stem not from the educational disruptions of COVID but from requiring children to wear masks. Masks damage children’s brains and development by cutting off their oxygen and raising their carbon dioxide levels, he said.

In an unusual step for a Cambridge school board meeting, an officer from the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department was posted at the back of the room where the board met. To accommodate the expected crowd, the meeting was moved from the elementary gymnasium to the Pride Cafe.

In other matters:

Board President Jessica Ziehm said the board erred when it barred board member Neil Gifford from executive sessions. The move was to punish Gifford after he privately sent emails to Commissioner Rosa asking her to rule against the school on the mascot issue. Gifford recently attended an executive session where the board reviewed agreements it had made during a board retreat in September, she said.

Elementary Associate Principal Jerry Gibson and members of the elementary school staff presented the K-6 Behavior Intervention Monitoring Assessment System scores and described how teachers and staff are addressing low scores in some social and emotional skills. Most of the students at highest risk are already receiving interventions, Gibson said. The elementary school has started the Second Step curriculum to help all students improve their social and emotional skills. The training has been shown to reduce conduct problems and emotional distress and increase students’ academic achievement, he said.

Dillon Honyoust said he met with school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell and school administrators to discuss how the school can improve its instruction on Native Americans. A formal curriculum won’t be possible until the next school year but there’s still time for speakers, field trips and programs with local historians, he said. “We had ideas but we needed a meeting to get things moving,” Honyoust said.

