Residents say wakes from Sunday boat parade damaged docks on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A boat parade on Lake George in support of President Donald Trump attracted more than 100 boats and prompted complaints from lakefront property owners about damage to their boats and docks.
Janet Lynch posted to the Lake George NY Boaters group on Facebook that she was staying on a camp on Long Island when the parade went by at high speed and caused waves of 5 and 6 feet high.
“My son and friend were sleeping on the boat. My husband and camping neighbors rushed to the dock to try to stop the boat from slamming on the rocks,” she wrote. “We were holding on for dear life when the sheer force of the wave caused the dock to break away, sweeping my husband and neighbors into the water under the boat. Wave(s) just continued to crash over the back of the boat.”
She said that her son’s friend thought his finger was broken as it smashed between the boat and dock and her husband had cuts from the rocks on his feet. She said the 52-year-old boat had damage to its hull and keel.
David Wick, executive director of the Lake George Park Commission, said the only report of damage that he has received was a public dock on Long Island that had flipped over because of wake action.
“We haven’t heard of any private dock damage,” he said.
Wick said there appeared to be 150 boats participating in the event. They were observing the posted speed limit of 45 mph, and he estimated they were going at a clip of 15 to 20 mph. Each of the boats would generate a wake of about 1 to 2 ½ feet and there is a cumulative effect, according to Wick.
“That amount of boats at that speed would certainly generate a pretty substantial wake or series of wakes,” he said.
“You’re certainly going to notice the waves hitting your shoreline and your dock,” he added.
Wick said there was no state Department of Environmental Conservation regatta permit issued for this event.
It is a murky issue, Wick added, because these events form through word of mouth on special media and there is no one single entity responsible for organizing it. It is different than, for example, a sailing regatta organized by a boat and yacht club.
He said this is similar to the former Log Bay Day party, where people posted on Facebook that they were coming out to attend the event, he said.
It is an open question about whether these types of events should go through the permitting process, Wick added.
Constance Reik, of Queensbury, wrote in a letter to the editor to The Post-Star that the wake was bigger than any storm she has experienced and the noise was “deafening.”
“They flooded small boats and docks and washed away anything on them. If I had been swimming like I usually am, I would now be chopped into many pieces. They left behind a trail of trash that will be seen for days,” she wrote.
Kevin Ross, of Lake George, submitted a letter saying that he had not seen waves crashing that high onto his boat at the dock since Hurricane Irene.
He said the previous pro-Trump boat rally had been done in a respectful manner with boats going single file at a relatively slow speed.
Scott Fein, who took his boat out on Lake George on Sunday and displayed a Biden banner, estimated there were about 150 boats. He said that he did not think they were going very fast, but the sheer number left a large wake and created massive waves hitting docks.
“Those who participated in the boat parade (Sunday) on Lake George in support of Mr. Trump, and those of us who displayed signs and flew flags in support of Mr. Biden, share the same objective, a better America, although perhaps holding to different visons of what that may mean,” he said in an email. “I remain hopeful that in the aftermath of COVID and the election, there will be an opportunity for those with different perspectives to gather and seek to better understand one another.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
