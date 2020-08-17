Residents say wakes from Sunday boat parade damaged docks on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A boat parade on Lake George in support of President Donald Trump attracted more than 100 boats and prompted complaints from lakefront property owners about damage to their boats and docks.

Janet Lynch posted to the Lake George NY Boaters group on Facebook that she was staying on a camp on Long Island when the parade went by at high speed and caused waves of 5 and 6 feet high.

“My son and friend were sleeping on the boat. My husband and camping neighbors rushed to the dock to try to stop the boat from slamming on the rocks,” she wrote. “We were holding on for dear life when the sheer force of the wave caused the dock to break away, sweeping my husband and neighbors into the water under the boat. Wave(s) just continued to crash over the back of the boat.”

She said that her son’s friend thought his finger was broken as it smashed between the boat and dock and her husband had cuts from the rocks on his feet. She said the 52-year-old boat had damage to its hull and keel.

David Wick, executive director of the Lake George Park Commission, said the only report of damage that he has received was a public dock on Long Island that had flipped over because of wake action.

“We haven’t heard of any private dock damage,” he said.