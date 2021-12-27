Residents say goodbye to mailman with lawn signs

John Richichi was delivering mail on Garrison Road on the morning of Christmas Eve.

He noticed a lawn sign in front of a house with his picture on it.

“And then I look, and there’s another one,” Richichi said.

Front lawns on Garrison Road in Queensbury and some on neighboring Fort Amherst Road are dotted with lawn signs in a tribute to Richichi, who has been delivering mail and packages to those addresses for the past 10 years.

The 61-year-old will be retiring Friday after 35 years delivering mail.

“The winters are heavy. The ice and snow gets you,” Richichi said. “The packages because of the internet shopping and everything is just outstanding and overwhelming.”

The number of packages has increased exponentially since Richichi started delivering mail in 1986.

“If you had five packages in one day on your whole route, that was a lot,” he said. “And now we’ll scan anywhere from 200 to 400 per route each day during the holidays.”

His neighbors wanted to send him off with a front-yard salute to the man they have grown to adore.

“He’s such a friendly man and he does his job very well,” said Garrison Road resident Joanne Swanson.

When the neighbors found out he was retiring, Swanson, along with Nancy Girard and Victoria Palermo, plotted to find a way to honor their outgoing envelope envoy. Many of the neighbors contributed to the purchase of the lawn signs.

“People are quite quick to complain when someone does a job poorly,” Swanson said, “but we often don’t take the time to credit someone when they’ve really made a positive impact on their lives.”

Richichi, who lives in Glens Falls, said he enjoys the one-on-one contact with the people on his route.

“The little kids are a blast,” he said. “They see the mail truck coming, it’s a big deal. You bring packages and letters and stuff. Mom and dad get the bills, but the kids think it’s really cool.”

He’s always tried to build a relationship with his customers. He know the kids’ names. He knows the dogs’ names.

“I say to people, ‘I‘m just doing my job,’” Richichi said. “I don’t need a gift at Christmastime. I’m just doing what I do.”

An animal lover, Richichi particularly enjoys his interactions with the canine residents in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of great dogs out here, and most of them don’t want a piece of me,” he said.

Two of his favorite dogs, Sam and Vinny, live at Dr. Laura Malinconico’s house on Fort Amherst Road. The Labs watched from the front window Monday as Malinconico and Richichi chatted a bit about her recent knee replacement.

“He’s going to be very missed,” Malinconico said. “They don’t make them like John anymore. I’m sure our new postal worker will be fantastic, but he’s got big shoes to fill.

“And the dogs are definitely going to miss you,” she said to Richichi.

Richichi doesn’t think he differs from any other mail carrier.

But he did save two motorists from a falling tree limb on Garrison Road back in August 2016.

“I wore headphones every day when I would do that loop, and that day didn’t put them on,” he said. “I don’t even know why. Had I not, I wouldn’t had heard the creaking branch.”

After he retires, he wants to work part time at an animal hospital or a veterinary clinic.

He said the lawn sign tribute is “amazing.”

“These people have always been so engaging with me. And I guess I am too,” Richichi said. “I talk to everybody. Even the ones that are cranky I’ll talk to. There’s not many of those though.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

