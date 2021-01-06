Residents of Washington Center, which managed to keep the virus out, get vaccinated

It was a day of jubilation at Washington Center, where residents received the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday after making it nine months without a single resident catching the virus.
Resident and retired engineer Ron Hintz has been chronicling the center’s efforts with The Post-Star, worried that the virus would get in.
“It felt like it was only a matter of time before the virus would get one of the residents here, by way of a staff member,” he said. “We had something like three assaults — staff members testing positive.”
But each time, the virus didn’t spread to residents at Washington Center.
When the virus was raging at other nursing homes, he analyzed the situations — the location where each outbreak started, whether it was stopped on one unit or floor — to try to figure out how to strengthen Washington Center’s defenses.
At one point, he speculated that elevator buttons were the culprit.
He reported on whether workers were wearing masks, praising the center’s administrator for cracking down on masks and face shields.
“She runs a tight ship,” he said, adding that her efforts and the workers who followed the rules religiously were the reasons why the center didn’t get hit.
“It was my opinion it was not simply a matter of luck,” he said.
It was a matter of great concern to him and other residents. At local nursing homes, the virus had a 25% fatality rate.
So he was thrilled to get to the end of the long wait and get vaccinated.
Workers went room to room to vaccinate each resident. They are still not allowed to congregate.
“Even when we play bingo, we have to separate everybody,” Hintz said.
But once the second round of vaccinations takes hold — about two weeks after they get the second shot — he expects his life to change for the better. He’s hoping to welcome visitors and get to socialize with his friends at the center.
“I’m hoping we can resume our being together,” he said. “It would be lovely if we could freely associate.”
Once everyone is vaccinated, he added, “We could start going back to a normal life.”
So he wore a “Happy New Year” party hat to get his vaccine.
