Residents of Washington Center, which managed to keep the virus out, get vaccinated

“It was my opinion it was not simply a matter of luck,” he said.

It was a matter of great concern to him and other residents. At local nursing homes, the virus had a 25% fatality rate.

So he was thrilled to get to the end of the long wait and get vaccinated.

Workers went room to room to vaccinate each resident. They are still not allowed to congregate.

“Even when we play bingo, we have to separate everybody,” Hintz said.

But once the second round of vaccinations takes hold — about two weeks after they get the second shot — he expects his life to change for the better. He’s hoping to welcome visitors and get to socialize with his friends at the center.

“I’m hoping we can resume our being together,” he said. “It would be lovely if we could freely associate.”

Once everyone is vaccinated, he added, “We could start going back to a normal life.”

So he wore a “Happy New Year” party hat to get his vaccine.

