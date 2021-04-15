Residents hear pros and cons on plan to build sewer system in Salem

Biaconi admitted that sewer systems are expensive and the costs are escalating rapidly, but “if not this, then what?” she asked. “Home septic systems are free until you need to do something with it.” Even engineering costs for new home systems can run into several thousand dollars, she said, whereas sewer bills are predictable.

A community wastewater plant for Salem would treat 50,000 to 75,000 gallons of sewage per day. The cleaned water would be discharged into a local watercourse, without degrading its quality or causing streamside erosion, Bianconi said.

“Wastewater treatment plants don’t have to be noisy, smelly, or dirty,” Bianconi said, showing photos of a completely enclosed treatment plant in the New York City watershed. Plants can be constructed to withstand flooding, a chronic problem in the hamlet.

A sewer district would have a definite boundary and estimated costs per household before it goes to a vote, possibly this year. If property owners in the proposed sewer district vote to proceed, a system could be operating in three to four years, Bianconi said. There would be ongoing operating and administrative costs.