Residents hear pros and cons on plan to build sewer system in Salem

SALEM — Building a community sewer system for the Salem hamlet will likely be expensive and time-consuming, but the alternative is relying on individual septic systems that will also be expensive, maybe impossible, to replace as they reach the end of their working life.
Mary Beth Bianconi, a partner at Delaware Engineering DPC, offered that overview to an audience at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
The Salem sewer study public meeting was held in the courtroom of the Historic Salem Courthouse Community Center, with a livestream provided for remote viewers. The presentation was part of the town’s Sewer Committee’s ongoing efforts to research the feasibility of a community sewer system and to encourage public engagement.
Bianconi spoke along with Tracey Ledder, a senior environmental scientist at the firm, and Candace Balmer, state lead for RCAP Solutions. Ledder gave a brief description of how water flows, how it floods and how development in flood areas can worsen flooding.
Salem has a community water system in the hamlet. A sewer district would most likely overlap the water district, Bianconi said. In New York state, “the only people who pay for a sewer system are those who use it,” she said, so not all town taxpayers would bear the cost.
Biaconi admitted that sewer systems are expensive and the costs are escalating rapidly, but “if not this, then what?” she asked. “Home septic systems are free until you need to do something with it.” Even engineering costs for new home systems can run into several thousand dollars, she said, whereas sewer bills are predictable.
A community wastewater plant for Salem would treat 50,000 to 75,000 gallons of sewage per day. The cleaned water would be discharged into a local watercourse, without degrading its quality or causing streamside erosion, Bianconi said.
“Wastewater treatment plants don’t have to be noisy, smelly, or dirty,” Bianconi said, showing photos of a completely enclosed treatment plant in the New York City watershed. Plants can be constructed to withstand flooding, a chronic problem in the hamlet.
A sewer district would have a definite boundary and estimated costs per household before it goes to a vote, possibly this year. If property owners in the proposed sewer district vote to proceed, a system could be operating in three to four years, Bianconi said. There would be ongoing operating and administrative costs.
Balmer reviewed possibilities for government grants and low-interest loans. Information on household income in the proposed sewer district is essential to qualify for state and federal assistance, she said. As of early April, only 123 of 355 households in the proposed district had turned in completed surveys. That’s a response rate of 35 percent. The State Revolving Fund and U.S. Department of Agriculture grants set a minimum 50 percent response rate, or 55 more surveys. The federal Community Block Development Grant program needs 60 percent, or another 90 surveys, she said.
The grants require at least 52 percent of households to be low or moderate income. So far, the percentage of low- and moderate-income households is below that level, but that could change as more surveys come in, Balmer said.
Asked about whether there’s data on how community sewers affect economic development, Biaconi said it’s not clear how much systems promote development because investment in sewer systems usually attracts other investment to a community. There are better studies on how lack of a sewer system inhibits economic development and leads to shrinking tax bases, she said.
Balmer pointed out that if a restaurant with a grandfathered septic system is out of business for a year or more, a new restaurant at that location must meet current health and safety codes. Replacing an outdated septic system could be an insurmountable cost.
Salem Town Supervisor Evera Sue Clary said many new people have moved into the hamlet, both owners and renters. She urged those in attendance who know the newcomers to reach out to her or Herb Perkins, one of the committee members, with their contact information. Clary said she or Perkins will take surveys to the new people.