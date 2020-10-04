Residents gather to plan recreation economy for Cambridge area

CAMBRIDGE — Area residents recently completed a weeklong planning workshop by sharing goals and actions for developing a local recreation economy.
Priorities included developing the Cambridge Community Forest, improving travel connections around the Cambridge area, creating an identity that could attract visitors and connecting local outdoor recreation resources to opportunities in the larger region.
The planning process began last year when the village was one of 10 communities in the U.S. accepted for the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program. Its goal is to help rural communities revitalize their downtowns by capitalizing on local opportunities for outdoor recreation. It provides no funds but connects communities with planners at state and federal agencies.
In-person workshops scheduled for April and May were canceled due to the pandemic. The process moved online with seven Zoom videoconferencing workshops held between Sept. 21 and last Tuesday. The workshops were facilitated by Jason Espie, a consultant in Charlottesville, Virginia.
More than 70 people showed up for the introductory session.
Attendees included staff from federal, state and county agencies, elected officials from the village of Cambridge and town of White Creek, representatives of local nonprofits, and residents.
Over the next five sessions, the group set goals, then split into small groups to refine them and come up with action plans. Those actions were presented at the wrap-up session last week.
“Actions that have people who are really passionate about them are the stuff that gets done,” Espie said.
Renee Bouplon, associate director of the Agricultural Stewardship Association, presented her group’s priorities for the Cambridge Community Forest.
The ASA owns the forested tract just outside the village and is developing it as a community resource. First actions will be to form a Friends group to encourage community support; locate existing trails, plan new ones and create a maintenance plan; and locate or create parking for forest visitors.
“We want the forest to add to the quality of life for the community,” Bouplon said.
Much of the discussion about physical connections focused on walking around the village, including a sidewalk audit, creating a map of resources, replacing the Victorian footbridge in front of Varak Park and reconstructing the streambanks, among other possibilities.
Attendees questioned whether the planned new firehouse on Route 313 could leverage construction of a sidewalk along that road and better pedestrian crossings where Route 313 meets Route 22 in front of Cambridge Central School.
Dealing with wastewater was an action under Goal 3, which included creating opportunities. Attendees were concerned that without a village wastewater system, any sort of economic development is unlikely to happen, but installing one would be prohibitively expensive.
“Wastewater treatment embodies a lot of our issues,” said Jared Woodcock, a resident who helped create the community forest. In a rural, low-income area, “we’re always looking for our next meal. We have so many problems. How can we think about recreation?”
Espie encouraged participants to “celebrate the visible wins.” With a high of 55 people in the final session, “Cambridge has the attendance record of all the communities that have done this so far,” Espie said.
Recordings of the sessions and their outcomes are available online. Post-workshop calls are scheduled for Oct. 20, Nov. 10 and Dec. 9. New volunteers are welcome.
For more information, contact village of Cambridge Trustee Alex Dery Snider at 202-641-5124 or trusteederysnider@cambridgeny.gov.
