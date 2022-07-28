Residents concerned about proposed biochar plant in Moreau to demonstrate on Friday

MOREAU — An “awareness demonstration” against Saratoga Biochar Solutions proposed facility is planned for Friday at 4 p.m. on the corner of Saratoga Avenue and Gansevoort Road in Moreau.

The rally is organized by a group called “Not Moreau,” whose members are opposed to the carbon fertilizer plant.

Not Moreau group member Gina LeClair said the purpose of the gathering is to raise awareness about the proposed plant at the Moreau Industrial Park.

“Mary Jenkins and I spoke to about a hundred people yesterday (Wednesday) as we collected signatures on a petition we plan to present to the Moreau Town Board requesting a change,” LeClair said.

They were gathered near Lamplighter Acres in Moreau.

“We were sad to find that only about 10 of the almost 100 people we spoke to were even aware of that Saratoga Biochar is trying to build in Moreau,” she said.

Not Moreau has a Facebook page where they make announcements and post updates on their group.

There are about eight core members in the group, although LeClair said they get between 1,000 and 2,000 views per Facebook post.

The group have placed about 60 signs around Moreau and the surrounding area, but LeClair said that about half of them have been stolen.

The other side

In opposition to these signs, a resident of Moreau made new signs that read “Yes Moreau! Learn the Facts.” There is a link to Saratoga BioChar’s website on the sign.

The same resident said in an email: “Yes Moreau. Yes to the future; yes to saving the environment; yes for cleaning up landfills; yes to jobs; yes to lower taxes; yes to Saratoga BioChar. AND yes to signs that actually want to educate people and show pride in our town.”

The plant would offer an alternative method of disposing waste, as opposed to landfill or incineration.

The resident did not respond for further comments.

The last Moreau Planning Board meeting on July 18 was heated, with members of the Not Moreau group present.

The Planning Board had drafted a resolution for a vote to approve the proposed carbon fertilizer plant, until Planning Board member Ann Purdue read a multi-page statement that put a stop to the vote.

Purdue expressed her concerns about approving the proposed plans at that stage.

“This is a first-of-its-kind facility in the state being proposed by a company who has never done this,” she said, according to a previous Post-Star article.

“We owe it the residents to get more information,” she said.

A majority of those in attendance at this meeting erupted into applause in support of Purdue’s statement.

The board was opted for an additional 45 days to review “hundreds of pages of documents.”

The proposed plant would process up to 15% of New York’s biosolids — solid waste from wastewater treatment plants — into carbon fertilizer.

Those who are opposed are concerned that the process the plant uses known as “pyrolysis” would emit long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these chemicals have been found in the environment, and overexposure to them can cause harmful health effects to humans and animals.

According to Saratoga Biochar Solutions’ website, the plant would utilize state-of-the-art air quality controls to recover solids instead of burning them like an incinerator.