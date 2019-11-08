QUEENSBURY — For over an hour Thursday night, area residents expressed concerns about Warren County cancer rate data presented by state Health Department officials at SUNY Adirondack.
“Overall, your study has been very dismissive of things because we haven’t done enough research and there hasn’t been enough testing,” said Tracy Frisch, founding president of the local Clean Air Action Network, referring to the Health Department’s focus on smoking and obesity instead of carcinogens in the air and water as a leading cause of the high cancer rates in the county.
“We have tens of thousands of man-made chemicals and only a few hundred have been adequately tested,” Frisch continued. “If we are to wait until all this testing has been done, we will all have cancer, we will all have multiple forms of cancer.”
The cancer study’s lead investigator, Barbara Wallace, presented findings to about 60 interested residents related to cancer incidence data collected by the state’s cancer registry that was comparatively applied to Warren County and three other New York locations. Those locations included the Centereach, Farmingville and Selden area (Suffolk County); Staten Island (Richmond County) and East Buffalo/Western Cheektowaga (Erie County).
According to Wallace, in the five-year period from 2010 to 2015, Warren County had the highest overall cancer rates for the entire state.
“We asked, what’s different about Warren County?” Wallace said.
Spurred by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Cancer Research Initiative announced in October 2017 at Glens Falls Hospital, the state Health Department study examined cancer trends and the potential causes of cancer in the regions of the state with the higher cancer rates.
The Warren County study was narrowed to examine incidences of nine types of cancer, including oral, colorectal, laryngeal, lung, brain and other nervous system, thyroid, esophageal, melanoma of the skin and leukemia, Wallace said.
Among the findings, Warren County’s oral cancer rates were at least 33 percent above the rates for the state, excluding New York City, from 1996 to 2015, with the most significant jump between 2010 to 2015. Wallace said that 60 percent of the reported thyroid cases in the county were men ages 50 to 64.
Pointing to smoking as part of the cause, Wallace said that about 58 percent of oral cancer cases reported to the cancer registry were either current or former tobacco users.
Additionally, Warren County’s incidence of human papillomavirus-associated oral squamous cell carcinoma was significantly higher relative to the state, excluding New York City.
Cancers of the brain and central nervous system rates for Warren County were elevated for all age groups, but only significantly higher among persons under age 20.
Thyroid cancers, primarily among women, have been increasing in New York, Wallace said.
“The rate is going up faster in Warren County than the rest of the state,” Wallace said, adding that the increase was in the smaller tumors. To further explain, she said that these small tumors are often discovered incidentally in other testing and they may have been cancers that would sit there for years and never cause any symptoms.
Current and former tobacco use, poor nutrition, alcohol consumption and HPV infection were found to be likely contributing factors in the higher incidence of various cancers, Wallace said.
Different views
Many attending the meeting expressed a different view during a lengthy question-and-answer session following Wallace’s presentation of findings.
One man said that he input all the data into a spreadsheet to make sense of it.
“Warren County stands as an outlier,” said Paul Hancock, referring to smoking data. “There has to be some other explanation than smoking.”
Local resident Richard Haas said working with the community could help the Health Department find real explanations.
“It is hard to understand how the Department of Health could publish a study about a significantly industrial area, say it has the highest incidence of cancer and shrug their shoulders in ignorance about what might cause that,” Haas said. “They actually suggest that the region must have higher alcohol consumption, higher smoking rates or more obesity than the rest of the state as though that explains higher cancer rates. Duh.”
Several in attendance talked about family members lost to cancer, and many pointed to examples of entire neighborhoods diagnosed with cancer and their relationship to environmental toxins.
“We know here in Warren County, a large percentage of our manufacturing consists of some of the dirtiest industries in the world,” said Stephen Baratta, who sits on the Glens Falls Zoning Board. “How well did you monitor those facilities and the area around the facilities.
“It sounds to me that you are admitting that you really don’t know what caused this, but you are blaming it on cigarettes and you are blaming it on people’s lifestyle,” Baratta continued. “That just does not sound like sound science.”
One woman recounted how, in the late 1970s, former Crandall Public Library Director Christine McDonald began mapping cancer deaths by street.
“One was River Street near Ciba-Geigy,” the woman said, referring to the pigment plant that closed in the late 1980s off Lower Warren Street in Queensbury. “None of that is reflected in that report.”
Prevention strategies
Based on the results of the study, this plan has a primary focus on adopting strategies to improve healthy eating and to reduce tobacco use and alcohol consumption in the area, Wallace said.
The governor’s initiative, aimed at identifying interventions that support healthy lifestyles, includes a Community Cancer Prevention in Action grant opportunity of $225,000 annually for up to three years to support local cancer prevention interventions, for a total of $675,000, Wallace said.
“I am directing DOH to put a plan in place to address the challenges rural communities face, and immediately implement new measures to help curb Warren County area’s high cancer rate,” Cuomo said in a Thursday news release.
Near the end of Thursday’s meeting, Haas likened the current Warren County situation to the Love Canal, the Niagara Falls industrial disaster that forced the permanent evacuation of an entire community. Families and public schools were sitting on 21,000 tons of industrial waste dumped from a company in the 1940s and 1950s that began bubbling up into homes and yards, and entire blocks of people were dying of cancer.
“I just want to encourage you to take this opportunity to explore this further,” Haas said. “Cancer isn’t the only problem. There is more going on.”
If you are old enough you can remember when nearly every household had 'burn barrels'. The burn barrels were salvaged GE PCB containers. You might say that was years ago... but in my mind once a cancer gets into an individual's system it gets passed along to future generations. No scientific proof of course but to me that makes the next generations a bit more predisposed to cancer especially when you add smoking and a whole new layer of toxins. Remove PCB's from the environment but to me the damage has already been done by exposure from our fathers and grandfather's generations.
I have read, years ago, that 5 to 20% of all cancers can be blamed on the water we drink.
No question that smoking, obesity, alcohol, excess uv exposure are the cause of most preventable cancers. Also, I've never met so many meat eaters. However, I do find this study deficient in that it appears to only deal with the county in aggregate, rather than regions within this large county. Environmental exposures are likely to be much higher in Glens Falls than in North Creek. Lumping all these areas together gives you an average but doesn't say anything about specific exposures.
Building on what Maven said below: “LeFebvre, a former supervisor and plant manager of the now-defunct Defiance Asphalt, said his company routinely picked up PCB waste oil at General Electric's Fort Edward capacitor manufacturing plant, and that his company would later dispatch trucks to spray the toxic substance on dirt roads in Washington, Warren and Saratoga Counties as a dust-control measure.” (6/21/02 Thom Randall Post Star) The effects of this are certainly still in the soil and environment about 50 years later. So now we can bring in a Plastic Plant to replace the sower of cancer.
Barbara Wallace, maybe you could direct some of that $225,000 to the Clean Air Network, to follow up on the research done by Christine McDonald related to the locations of where those confirmed cancer cases were.
If you or the state does not do so, then that suggests a certain agenda designed to protect industry.
Also, does an examination of a different five-year period, other than 2010 - 2015 as this study included, come to the same geographical conclusions or not?
that suggests a certain agenda designed to protect industry......
Actually, that confirms it. Good question, but the cancer blight, goes back to the '70's,
probably long before.
“We asked, what’s different about Warren County,” Wallace said................................"
One thing never comes up, might explain some cancers, but for decades, GE disposed of their PCB's by selling them to the county suspended in oil, which was sprayed year after year on dirt roads in the county to keep dust down. I wonder what the results would be if they studied cancer in kids who grew up breathing this dust 24/7 for their entire childhood? I can't believe these "scientists" are so stupid as to have missed this problem, they were probably just given the results, a lot of money and let loose to snow the public, happens all the time, like anything for a grant, yeah, this drug is safe, uh-huh, the lake is wonderful, let's study some more.
I too grew up in a house that GE dumped PCBs on the dirt roads, threw barrels in fields and everyone in that house has died of cancer. The nurses that gave you chemotherapy would ask what’s your zip code when you would get it, they knew the truth, ask them to do your study!
Funny you should mention it, but I used to fly a bunch, especially in Washington County, I'd see a pile of rotted 55 gal drums, and for a few hundred feet around them is was moonscape, nothing grew. So many so called scientists like these owe their livelyhoods to coming up with idiot theories and study results, they know if they told the truth, they would be out of a job, and yes, the corruption extends into our universities. No idea what we have to do to get honestly into politics in NYS, latest elections don't give me much hope we're going in the right direction.
Governments main focus is to try and justify new taxes on tobacco products. When will all this government control of our lives end. Cancer strikes all even the healthiest of people., there will be a obesity tax next , a tax if you want to sunbathe. When will this all end.
I'm not surprised by the findings and agree with them. I never met so many people who smoke or who are overweight since moving here. Atrocious diets and chain smoking seem to be the norm. People have to look at that real causes and not look for reasons to blame on the state.
There is no real cause, cancer strikes by blind chance, of by an accumulation of partial causes. That said, while we breath poison air and drink contaminated water, makes no sense to chow down on greaseyburgers while we vape our brains out........
That's not an unusual sentiment from people from out of the area. Those of us who grew up around it are a bit numb. We don't want to accept we are responsible for our fate, it MUST be something else. The study didn't give the desired result so it's flawed.
