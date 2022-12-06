Residents approve $13.5 million Lake George school bus garage project

LAKE GEORGE — Voters on Tuesday approved the Lake George Central School District’s proposal for a $13.5 million transportation facility.

Residents voted 188 in favor to 48 in opposition to the project.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we want to thank everyone who came out to vote and for the community support of this project. We are excited to have this outcome and look forward to beginning the next phases of the transportation project,” said Superintendent of Schools John Luthringer in a news release.

Lake George is planning to tear down its aging garage, which is located on Mountain Drive in a residential area near the junior-senior high school. The transportation facility received an unsatisfactory rating in 2020 from the district’s architectural firm.

The plan calls for building a new facility on the existing elementary school property west of the athletic track.

A total of $4 million will be tapped from the district’s capital reserves and another $1.5 million from capital funds. The remaining money will be bonded over 30 years. The district receives 10% aid reimbursement from the state.

School officials said previously that the local share of the cost will replace debt coming off the books, so there will be no increase in taxes.

Luthringer said in a previous presentation that the current facility has many issues. The building was built as an elementary school in 1953 and was retrofitted for its current use.

“Our buses are large and they have a very difficult time fitting in these original bays,” he said.

The district is limited to 60-passenger buses and has to order them custom made with smaller mirrors and tires, relocated antennae and lower-profile roofs, according to Luthringer.

In addition, the facility’s roof and skylights leak.

Another issue is the facility only has one hydraulic lift. Having two would allow mechanics to work on two buses at the same time and increase efficiency, according to Luthringer.

Also, the current building lacks a wash bay, secure storage for parts, a locker room and a break and meeting room.

Luthringer said there would be adequate parking on site, which also could be used for athletic events.

He added that a new facility would also assist in complying with the state mandate that school districts begin purchasing electric buses by 2027 and have their entire fleets turned over by 2035.

Luthringer said the next step is for the architects to come up with more detailed designs. Then, the project heads to the state Education Department for approval, which could take up to a year.

“We’re expecting to start construction somewhere in the fall or spring of 2025 with the project to be done by 2026,” he said.