Resident of Slate Valley Center nursing home dies of COVID

A resident of Slate Valley Center in Granville has died of coronavirus, Centers Health Care reported.

The nursing home owner is now reporting all deaths directly because Washington County is not reporting the deaths at the nursing homes. There have been nine COVID-related deaths at Washington Center and Slate Valley Center in the last week.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents due to COVID-19. Every passing is a tragedy during this pandemic. They are part of our family and they will never be forgotten,” said spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz.

Many others have recovered. At Slate Valley Center, 15 people have recovered this week, bringing the total number of positive cases to 39 people. At Warren Center, only five residents are still ill, down from 13 on Monday. At Washington Center, 22 people are ill, down from 21 Monday.

Vaccine update

Vaccine shipments are heading to Kinney Drugs in Queensbury, Stone’s Pharmacy in Lake Luzerne, Hannaford in South Glens Falls and two Walgreens stores in Washington County. People should reach out to each of those pharmacies to make appointments. In most cases, stores are only taking appointments online and the clinics fill up quickly.

School cases