Resident of Slate Valley Center nursing home dies of COVID

A resident of Slate Valley Center in Granville has died of coronavirus, Centers Health Care reported.
The nursing home owner is now reporting all deaths directly because Washington County is not reporting the deaths at the nursing homes. There have been nine COVID-related deaths at Washington Center and Slate Valley Center in the last week.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents due to COVID-19. Every passing is a tragedy during this pandemic. They are part of our family and they will never be forgotten,” said spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz.
Many others have recovered. At Slate Valley Center, 15 people have recovered this week, bringing the total number of positive cases to 39 people. At Warren Center, only five residents are still ill, down from 13 on Monday. At Washington Center, 22 people are ill, down from 21 Monday.
Vaccine update
Vaccine shipments are heading to Kinney Drugs in Queensbury, Stone’s Pharmacy in Lake Luzerne, Hannaford in South Glens Falls and two Walgreens stores in Washington County. People should reach out to each of those pharmacies to make appointments. In most cases, stores are only taking appointments online and the clinics fill up quickly.
School cases
Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, a person who was last in the middle school on Jan. 21.
Argyle Central School District reported one case, a person who was in the elementary school on Jan. 29.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported eight new cases, for a total of 2,376 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 2,108 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 210 people currently ill, and 13 of them are hospitalized, which is the same number as Tuesday. One person is in critical condition. Outside of the hospital, two residents are “moderately” ill and the rest are mildly ill. All eight new cases are people who caught the virus from exposure in the community.
- Essex County reported 10 new cases.
- Washington County reported Tuesday’s statistics. There were 27 new cases, for a total of 1,729 confirmed cases since pandemic, and 14 recoveries, for a total of 1,566 recoveries. There are 138 people currently ill, and five are hospitalized, one fewer than Monday.
- Saratoga County reported three deaths, for a total of 124 deaths since the pandemic began.
- The county also reported 61 new cases, for a total of 10,718 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were 48 recoveries, for a total of 6,579 recoveries. There are 4,015 people currently ill and 62 are hospitalized, four more than Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth resident (for a total of 55) and three Wilton residents (for a total of 283).
- Still ill: 54 town of Corinth residents, 45 village of Corinth residents, 42 Hadley residents, 209 Moreau residents, 82 Northumberland residents, 48 town of Saratoga residents, 19 Schuylerville residents, 45 South Glens Falls residents, 19 Victory residents and 280 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: four Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident and one town of Saratoga resident.
- Deaths since March (unchanged since last Wednesday): one in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 10 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 23 coronavirus patients, with one in intensive care, down from 30 patients and two in intensive care on Monday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 33 coronavirus patients, up from 44 patients Tuesday.
For Tuesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 290 new cases, for a positive test rate of 5.4%. That is an increase, but because it is smaller than some days recently, it helped bring the weekly average down to 4.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 9.1%, which increased the weekly average to 3.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.6%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 7%, which reduced the weekly average to 4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.7%, which increased the weekly average at 3.7%.
- Statewide, 5,925 people tested positive, a decreased positive test rate of 4.68%. There were 8,082 people hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday and 160 people died.
