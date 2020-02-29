Resident addresses Moreau board to 'set the record straight' on tax-exemption proposal

MOREAU — The resident at the center of a fight over a new tax exemption took a vow Tuesday to never apply for it.

Dominic Tom, who last year asked the Moreau Town Board to adopt a tax exemption for poor, disabled residents, was accused of donating $100 to board member John Donohue’s campaign to get his idea approved.

So on Tuesday, Tom spoke at the Town Board’s privilege of the floor to “set the record straight.”

He said he makes too much to qualify for the tax exemption.

He didn’t realize that when he first proposed the idea, but said that he would never apply even if he becomes eligible in the future.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He said it still has value for the very few people in town who would qualify.

He offered to reimburse the town for the first year’s tax savings for the first resident who gets the exemption. He noted that it would be a very small amount of money, which he would donate as an additional voluntary tax payment. Tax exemptions reduce a homeowner’s assessment by a certain percentage. In this case, the reduction would be 5% to 50%, based on income.

At the top exemption of 50%, a homeowner with the average home, assessed at $200,000, would save $97.