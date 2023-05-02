KEENE — Reservations will be required to access the parking lot, trailheads and trails located on the privately owned 7,000-acre Adirondack Mountain Reserve property in the Town of Keene in the Adirondack High Peaks region starting May 1 running through Oct. 31.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Mountain Reserve announced on Tuesday that the parking reservation system to promote safe access to trails in the Route 73 corridor has resumed, after a successful season in 2022.

Advanced parking reservations at AMR are available at no-cost and must be obtained for single-day or overnight use. Seventy reservations, including overnight reservations, are available per day. Walk-in users without a reservation are not permitted unless these users can provide a Greyhound or Trailways bus ticket from within the past 24 hours. Reservations are also required for access to the Noonmark and Round Mountain trailheads located on AMR property.

New bookings for 2023 began April 17 and can be made as far as two weeks in advance. Reminder emails go out to reservation holders in advance of their designated time asking them to confirm or cancel. If a reservation is cancelled, the reservation immediately becomes available on the website. Reservations open frequently, so users are encouraged to check hikeamr.org often if reservations are not available on their chosen date.

In 2022, the reservation system accepted 10,122 reservations, with 3,801 reservation cancellations and 3,776 of the cancelled reservations rebooked. Of that total, 14,200 were New Yorkers, 6,600 registrations were from people residing out of state and 138 people from other countries. According to the DEC, more than 35,000 users have registered at AMR's website to make parking reservations since the system’s launch in 2021.

AMR has a longstanding conservation easement with DEC that allows public access for hiking. Additional hiking opportunities and parking lots can be found throughout the 2.6 million acres of public lands within the Adirondack Forest Preserve on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a list of frequently asked questions and to register, visit hikeamr.org.