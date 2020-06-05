Reservations start Monday for state campgrounds

State Parks will begin accepting new camping reservations starting Monday for check-ins beginning June 22.
Campers are reminded to practice social distancing, bring and wear a face covering, respect the rules, and do their part to keep the campgrounds, parks and beaches open and safe for everyone. Camping capacity is limited and visitors must make an advance reservation before arriving at a campground.
New York State Park campsites, cabins and cottages are currently open only to those with existing reservations. New reservations for all available sites will be accepted at 9 a.m. Monday, for camping stays beginning on June 22. Reservations are expected to fill quickly. Reservations can be made in advance by calling toll free 1-800-456-CAMP or http://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com. Online reservations are encouraged.
State Park Police and operations staff are patrolling campgrounds to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd control measures. Anyone who does not adhere to this guidance will be requested to leave the facility, and will not receive a refund.
Upon check-in, campers will be asked a series of screening questions to determine if they may have been in contact with anyone suffering from COVID-19, or if they have any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or respiratory illness. People who may be at risk will not be permitted to camp.
Campground density reduction and social distancing measures will be in effect, including:
- No walk-up reservations will be allowed.
- Each congregate restroom facility will be opened and cleaned per DOH protocols.
- Rest rooms and shower buildings may have reduced capacity and may be closed periodically for cleaning.
- Campground gatherings will be limited to immediate household members only.
- All campground events and programs are suspended.
- Park social distancing ambassadors will monitor campgrounds, picnic areas, beachfronts, lawns, boardwalks and other areas to ensure park guidelines are being met.
- COVID-related signage has been installed throughout the park system.
For information and guidance on visiting New York State Parks during the COVID-19 public health crisis, visit: https://parks.ny.gov/covid19/
