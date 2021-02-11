Researchers: PCBs causing Warren County's high cancer rate, not smoking

Warren County’s high cancer rate is caused by long-term exposure to PCBs in the environment, researchers said in a report released Thursday.
The researchers, two SUNY Albany professors and a retired professor, explained their conclusions at a virtual press conference organized by the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls. Later, a spokesman for General Electric Co. said a health study proved their conclusions were wrong.
The researchers analyzed a study by the state Department of Health, which was asked in 2017 to determine why Warren County had the highest instances of cancer among all counties in the state.
The state reported that the cancers were caused by poor lifestyle choices, mainly obesity, smoking and binge drinking. In addition, the high instance of throat-related cancers were caused by sexual activity, the state report said.
But Warren County doesn’t have more smokers, drinkers and obese residents than other counties, the researchers said in their counter-study. They said the state made a crucial mistake by comparing Warren County to the average percent of smokers, drinkers and obese people in the state. That average wiped out differences between the counties, when the actual question to be investigated was why Warren County had higher cancer rates than other counties.
Comparing Warren County to each of the other counties outside of New York City, the researchers found Warren County was about middle-of-the-pack for each cancer risk factor. Yet, in actual cancers, it had among the highest rates.
On colorectal cancer, the state pointed to obesity as a possible cause.
Warren County’s obesity rate was at exactly the median among counties, with 27 counties having a higher rate of obese residents. Yet only eight counties had higher colorectal cancer rates.
“There must be other reasons for the elevated rate of colorectal cancer in Warren County,” the new study said.
Binge drinking is also a risk factor for colorectal cancer, and the state cited that as well, but scientists did not find an elevated rate of binge drinking in Warren County. The median rate for all counties was 17.05%, and Warren County was at 17.1%, with 25 counties having higher rates.
State officials also pointed to smoking, which they said was a likely cause when they first announced that they would be looking into the high cancer rates.
But that doesn’t explain it either, said Paul Hancock, professor emeritus of economics at Green Mountain College.
“With respect to smoking, Warren County is right in the middle. So smoking doesn’t seem to be an explainable indicator,” he said at Thursday’s press conference. “Twenty-five other counties have higher rates of smoking.”
The state’s study also said that people could be getting more lung cancers due to smoke from wood stoves.
David Carpenter, SUNY Albany professor of environmental health sciences, said that was a mistake by the state too.
“They said, well, Warren County residents may use wood stoves a lot. That’s probably true but I doubt that it’s more than other upstate New York counties,” he said.
State officials seemed to prefer to point to risk factors that didn’t require any action from the state, he added.
“It’s interesting they passed off throat cancer as Warren County’s residents may have more oral sex than other counties. It’s interesting, no one knew Warren County was such a swinging place,” he said. “But, of course, there’s no evidence of that.”
He acknowledged that HPV, which causes cancer, is spread through oral sex. Still, it seems unlikely that one county’s residents would have so much more sex than those in other counties.
Hancock said there was a simpler explanation.
“If you read the report, the Department of Health did not seem interested in taking on industry,” he said.
By industry, they largely meant General Electric.
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, can cause the specific cancers that are so much more common in Warren County than elsewhere, including melanoma, colorectal cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and cancers of the lung, larynx, trachea and bronchus, they said.
A blood test study, published in 2007, found that Glens Falls residents had extremely high rates of PCBs. The 120 people they tested at random had an average of 3.23 parts per billion of PCBs in the bloodstream, while a similar number of people in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls had PCB concentrations of 3.07 ppb. In the general United States population, the average concentration of PCBs was 0.82 ppb, with 3.53 ppb being the 95th percentile. That means the random study of Glens Falls residents found they had more PCBs in their bloodstream than almost 95% of Americans.
“In conclusion, we have strong evidence from studies done by the DOH that a random sample of Glens Falls residents shows that they have very high levels of PCBs in their body. Furthermore, the great majority of the cancers that are elevated in Warren County are those that are known to result from PCB exposure,” the researchers said in their report. “The high rates of cancer in Warren County are not due to elevated rates of smoking or alcohol consumption nor elevated rates of obesity. They are due to PCB exposure resulting from contamination of the county by PCB-containing oils and soils.”
However, General Electric studied the health impacts of PCBs, said spokesman Mark Behan.
“The largest, most reliable and statistically most powerful study on PCBs and human heath was conducted on more than 7,000 employees of GE’s facilities in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls — the people who worked most closely with PCBs during the period 1946 to 1977,” Behan said. “Researchers followed the employees for more than 30 years. The research, published in a peer-reviewed journal, found no statistically significant elevation in deaths from cancer or any other disease.”
PCBs are a suspected carcinogen compound once used in oil for electric transformers. PCB-contaminated fuel also was once sprayed on area roads and racetracks to control dust. General Electric legally dumped thousands of pounds of the oil into the Hudson River from the 1940s to 1977 from capacitor plants in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward.
The Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls will insist that the state take action, said chairwoman Tracy Frisch.
“This raises a tricky issue about what should be done about the PCBs,” she said.
It needs “major attention,” including testing and cleanup of PCBs in the soil.
“I do not believe the Department of Health has the will or the capacity to look at this,” she said. “I think we are going to have to come out with some kind of demand or request to address the PCBs in Warren County especially.”
State officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
