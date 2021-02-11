Researchers: PCBs causing Warren County's high cancer rate, not smoking

A blood test study, published in 2007, found that Glens Falls residents had extremely high rates of PCBs. The 120 people they tested at random had an average of 3.23 parts per billion of PCBs in the bloodstream, while a similar number of people in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls had PCB concentrations of 3.07 ppb. In the general United States population, the average concentration of PCBs was 0.82 ppb, with 3.53 ppb being the 95th percentile. That means the random study of Glens Falls residents found they had more PCBs in their bloodstream than almost 95% of Americans.

“In conclusion, we have strong evidence from studies done by the DOH that a random sample of Glens Falls residents shows that they have very high levels of PCBs in their body. Furthermore, the great majority of the cancers that are elevated in Warren County are those that are known to result from PCB exposure,” the researchers said in their report. “The high rates of cancer in Warren County are not due to elevated rates of smoking or alcohol consumption nor elevated rates of obesity. They are due to PCB exposure resulting from contamination of the county by PCB-containing oils and soils.”

However, General Electric studied the health impacts of PCBs, said spokesman Mark Behan.