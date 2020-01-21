Researchers call Christmas cyberattack 'mostly preventable'

The way dual authentication works is that when users connect through an unknown device — such as a different computer from their normal laptop — they can’t just use their password. Users also receive a long number, often texted to their cellphone or received through an app on their phone. (They have to set this up in advance so that the system knows where to send the number.)

If they can quickly type in the number — Facebook allows 15 seconds — they are allowed into their account. The numbers are generated randomly, so it’s a different number each time.

That means that every time a cybersecurity firm wants to access a client through remote monitoring, the firm might have to get a randomized number and type it in. Many firms don’t bother.

“This is not acceptable. The industry needs to be proactive rather than reactive and service providers must not prioritize convenience over security,” the Emsisoft Malware Lab report said. “In the majority of cases, the attacks succeeded because two- or multi-factor authentication had not been enabled on the RMM (remote monitoring and management system).”

The lab is a group of cyber-researchers who put out a report each year on cyberattacks and the most common vulnerabilities, and help small companies resolve ransomware attacks.

