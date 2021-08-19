Rescues, road closures after storm remnants soak New York

Most of the region got less than 2 inches of rain in the overnight hours of Wednesday, but some areas around Glens Falls region reported totals higher than that, according to the National Weather Service.

A few outages were reported early Thursday, but power was restored by the afternoon.

It was a much different picture in Steuben County, where Cuomo declared a state of emergency in response to the storm.

Officials there estimate that more than 120 homes were damaged by floodwaters.

About 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Syracuse in the rural town of Western, around 10 families evacuated their homes as waters rose. Town Supervisor Diane Butler noted the town experienced flooding earlier this summer, as well as a tornado.

“We've had a rough summer,” she said. “How much can one little town take?”

Roads reopened and people were allowed back to their homes by Thursday afternoon in some areas. However, about 14,000 customers scattered around New York were without power Thursday, with the heaviest concentrations in central and eastern New York.

There was a tornado warning overnight in the Hudson Valley, although it was not clear whether one touched down.

Post-Star reporter Chad Arnold contributed to this report.

