Rescue crews recover body of missing Lake George swimmer

LAKE GEORGE — Rescue crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing Wednesday in Lake George near Plum Point, State Police said.

Tanvir Miah, 22, of the Bronx was located in about 100 feet of water near the spot where he was last seen, according to police.

An official cause of death has not been released nor a time of recovery.

Emergency crews responded at about 3:30 p.m. to reports of two missing swimmers in the area of Plum Point.

One swimmer, who has yet to be identified by police, was pulled from the water and airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment not long after the call came in.

State Police said the swimmer had attempted to rescue Miah, who was struggling in the water, but was unsuccessful. The pair were swimming from a pontoon boat, according to police.

State Police said he was evaluated and is in stable condition on Thursday.

+4 Search underway for man in Lake George Emergency personnel are looking for a man who was reported missing in the water in Lake George.

Crews were forced to suspend their search around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, but resumed early Thursday morning.

At least five rescue boats from various departments around the region were spotted searching for the man near the Antigua Resort on Plum Point around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

State Police were assisted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, DEC and the Lake George Park Commission as well as several water rescue teams from Lake George, Corinth and Queensbury fire departments.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 34 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.