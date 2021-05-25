 Skip to main content
Rescue crews on scene of van-dump truck crash in Queensbury
A black van rests on its side at Ridge Road and Route 149 in Queensbury following a collision with a dump truck at midday Tuesday.

QUEENSBURY — Emergency personnel responded to a crash between a van and a dump truck at midday Tuesday in Queensbury.

The accident happened about noon at the intersection of Ridge Road and Route 149.

A black van was resting on its side on Ridge Road. A red International dump truck appeared to have been turning right onto Ridge Road at the time of the crash.

A person wearing a neck brace could be seen at the site.

The Bay Ridge Fire Department and Bay Ridge Rescue Squad were at the scene.

Check back with poststar.com for updates.

