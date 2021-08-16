 Skip to main content
Request for submissions: reflections on 9/11
Request for submissions: reflections on 9/11

September 11 remembered in Hudson Falls

A 9/11 memorial was unveiled and dedicated in 2020 outside the American Legion hall in Hudson Falls during a ceremony to remember those who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. 

 Gretta Hochsprung

With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks nearing, The Post-Star is seeking memories and takeaways from readers.

The Post-Star will publish reader responses in its Saturday, Sept. 11, edition and on poststar.com. Also on that day, a special section will include additional reflections on the tragedy and its aftermath.

Whether you were a child on 9/11 and want to reflect years later, or were a civic leader, firefighter or relief worker involved in post-9/11 recovery, or you watched the attacks unfold on TV, what are your recollections and thoughts years later? Did you do something different that day, that month or in later years because of 9/11?

If interested, send an email of no more than 250 words to: newsroom@poststar.com. They should be sent by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. If you prefer to send your reflections through the mail, send to Bob Condon, Local News Editor, The Post-Star, 76 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Additionally, if civic leaders, responders, armed services members or residents with a special connection to Sept. 11 want to write a longer guest essay about how things have changed, or not, since 20 years ago, call Condon at 518-742-3250 or email him at condon@poststar.com.

