Reports: Man injured in Whitehall dirt bike accident

WHITEHALL — Emergency personnel responded to a reported dirt bike accident in Whitehall on Wednesday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 6:45 p.m. of a roughly 21-year-old man injured in the accident. The incident occurred in a field off County Route 12 near Hatch Hill Road, according to police radio transmissions.
A landing zone was being established at the Whitehall school campus for transport of the patient.
State police were handling the investigation. No further information was available on Wednesday night.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
