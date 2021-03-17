 Skip to main content
Reports: Man injured in Whitehall dirt bike accident
WHITEHALL — Emergency personnel responded to a reported dirt bike accident in Whitehall on Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 6:45 p.m. of a roughly 21-year-old man injured in the accident. The incident occurred in a field off County Route 12 near Hatch Hill Road, according to police radio transmissions.

A landing zone was being established at the Whitehall school campus for transport of the patient.

State police were handling the investigation. No further information was available on Wednesday night.

