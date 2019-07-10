{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmer Fredette

Phoenix Suns guard Jimmer Fredette warms up before the start of their NBA game against the Utah Jazz on March 25 in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Former Glens Falls hoops star and NBA player Jimmer Fredette is apparently taking his basketball talents to Greece next season.

Numerous media reports from Europe and the U.S. indicate that he will sign a two-year deal with Panathinaikos BC to start play there this fall.

Euorhoops.net reported the news of an apparent deal late Tuesday.

Panathinaikos is based in Athens and plays in the 18-team EuroLeague, widely considered the top league outside of the NBA. Dozens of former NBA players head there to play when their NBA dreams come to an end.

Fredette, 30, has spent the last 8 years playing in the NBA and China, including a stint with the Phoenix Suns earlier this year.

He played briefly with the Golden State Warriors summer league team earlier this month, but left the team to focus on negotiations with a European team.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments