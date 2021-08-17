Report: Witness said rotor stopped before fatal Argyle helicopter crash

ARGYLE — A witness to the fatal helicopter crash in Argyle said the chopper was flying about 50 to 75 feet off the ground when the rotor stopped and the helicopter fell straight down, according to a preliminary report on the crash.

Argyle residents Craig E. Seeley, 56, and his daughter, 34-year-old Katie M. Seeley, were killed when his Experimental Seeley 162F helicopter went down in woods off West Valley Road at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report, released Tuesday, quotes a witness who observed the helicopter about a half-mile north of the accident site. The witness said it appeared the chopper was having issues staying up in the air, and it was almost like the helicopter was “bouncing.”

The witness heard a loud sound and the rotor stopped before the helicopter crashed into woods behind the NV Farms Camping and Glamping property at 905 West Valley Road.

Investigators said the debris path was about 400 feet long. The first piece was a 4-by-4-inch piece of aluminum skin from the right side of the chopper's tailboom. The right horizontal stabilizer was 156 feet along the wreckage path, and the left stabilizer was about 10 feet farther along the path.