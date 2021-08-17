Report: Witness said rotor stopped before fatal Argyle helicopter crash

ARGYLE — A witness to the fatal helicopter crash in Argyle said the chopper was flying about 50 to 75 feet off the ground when the rotor stopped and the helicopter fell straight down, according to a preliminary report on the crash.
Argyle residents Craig E. Seeley, 56, and his daughter, 34-year-old Katie M. Seeley, were killed when his Experimental Seeley 162F helicopter went down in woods off West Valley Road at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report, released Tuesday, quotes a witness who observed the helicopter about a half-mile north of the accident site. The witness said it appeared the chopper was having issues staying up in the air, and it was almost like the helicopter was “bouncing.”
The witness heard a loud sound and the rotor stopped before the helicopter crashed into woods behind the NV Farms Camping and Glamping property at 905 West Valley Road.
Investigators said the debris path was about 400 feet long. The first piece was a 4-by-4-inch piece of aluminum skin from the right side of the chopper's tailboom. The right horizontal stabilizer was 156 feet along the wreckage path, and the left stabilizer was about 10 feet farther along the path.
The 4-foot aft section of tailboom, including the vertical stabilizer and tail rotor gearbox with one tail rotor blade attached, was located 30 feet down the path. The wreckage continued for another 200 feet.
The main wreckage of the helicopter was located at the end of the path. The chopper came to rest on its right side and top. It was largely consumed by a post-impact fire, according to the report.
The main rotor blades were intact.
Investigators said trees and foliage along the wreckage path were not damaged, with the exception of some broken branches directly above and surrounding the main wreckage.
The report did not list a cause for the crash. Officials said previously it could be a year or two before a final report is issued.
Craig E. Seeley lacked the proper certification to operate a helicopter but had a license for a small single-engine plane.
The helicopter was built from a kit and completed in 2003, according to the report.
Seeley owned Seeley Machine Inc. on Big Boom Road in Queensbury.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.