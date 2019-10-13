Hannah Smith, senior consultant with STR, prepared a report about how Warren County hotels are doing and compare to other tourist areas.

At a glance

The State of the Warren County Tourism Industry

Hotel occupancy: 53.1%

Peak occupancy: 80.3% (August)

Lowest occupancy: 30.2% (January)

Average daily room rate: $153, 2.7% increase. Warren County had the highest percentage increase over Saratoga, Essex and Albany counties, as well as the Finger Lakes, Cape Cod and Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, where Harrisburg is located.