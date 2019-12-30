Report outlines needs of Adirondack communities

The report points to the work of the Adirondack Community Housing Trust, a nonprofit organization under the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County that was launched more than 10 years ago.

Since 2006, the ACHT has used $1 million in state funding to purchase 25 properties and convert them into affordable housing. The trust recently resold a home in Wilmington for $77,000 — less than it would’ve cost a decade ago, according to the report. In Lake Placid, the trust says it is working on developing two different lots for affordable housing.

Under the trust’s model, families buy a home and lease the land beneath it from the trust. There are deed restrictions that lay out how much the families can later sell the homes for and who they can sell the homes to, and there’s a cap on appreciation, according to Emily Politi, who once led the trust and currently serves on the board of trustees for its umbrella organization, the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County.

“It’s a really hard buy-in in the Adirondack Park,” she said last month. “People want to own the land. It’s so hard to convince people that, ‘You don’t own the land, but you still have every right to use it, and we’re not going to tell you how to use it.’ I think it’s an easier buy-in when you have more of them, or once you can increase the subsidy.”