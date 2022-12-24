Report outlines challenges in redeveloping Mount McGregor prison site

Saratoga County has a robust economy sufficient to support redevelopment of the former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility, but there are challenges to redeveloping the site, including its proximity to the Adirondack Park, according the state commission evaluating reuse of closed prisons.

Although the former prison site in Moreau, Wilton and Corinth is outside the Adirondack Park, a constitutional amendment would be required if the entire 325-acre parcel was turned over to a single private developer, the state Prison Redevelopment Commission wrote in its report that was released on Thursday,

State-owned property adjacent to the Adirondack Park can only be transferred in parcels of 100 acres or less, without a constitutional amendment, the report explained.

Local economic development and elected officials said the new wrinkle, revealed for the first time in the commission report, came as a surprise.

“I can’t tell you how many conversations I have bad with Empire State Development and various parties interested in the property,” said state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in a telephone interview on Friday. “It has never come up in conversations.”

Dennis Brobston, president of Saratoga Economic Development Corp., too, said Empire State Development Corp. had not previously mentioned that a constitutional amendment would be required.

However, he continued, it seems feasible to separate out 100 aces for redevelopment.

“I would think 100 acres would work,” he said in a telephone interview on Friday.

The commission recommended taking 2023 to prepare a more specific redevelopment plan, with input from the community.

The report evaluated overall potential redevelopment of sites, and did not discuss specific redevelopment options.

By the time a plan is prepared, new redevelopment incentives might be available.

The commission recommended that the new state budget include new grant and technical assistance programs dedicated specifically to redeveloping state prison sites that have closed.

The report found that Saratoga County has a robust economy sufficient to support redevelopment of the former Mount McGregor Correction Facility, which closed in 2014.

As of 2020, 107,500 people lived within a 10-mile radius of the site, a 10% population increase over the previous 10 years, compared with a 0.4 % population increase statewide, according to the report.

There were 49,000 jobs within a 10-mile radius in 2019, a 1.3% increase over the previous 10 years.

Developers, over the past several years, have discussed possible reuses that include a mixed-use residential, retail and service business complex, a law enforcement training center and a conference center, Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz has said.

Proposals were “put on pause” earlier this year when Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed the reuse commission, Woerner said.

Most recently, paranormal expert Steven Brodt of South Glens Falls and investor Mark Erskine of Chicago worked with Saratoga Economic Development Corp. on a proposal to redevelop the site for a paranormal education center and museum about the various historic uses of the site, which have included a minimum-security prison, a veterans rehabilitation camp, a tuberculosis sanitarium and a grand hotel.

Brodt could not be reached to comment for this report.

Brobston said Friday that, to the best of his knowledge, Brodt and Erskine are no longer interested in the site because of the steep increases in interest rates on financing since their original proposal.

“I would say, ‘No, that they are not,’” Brobston said. “It always comes down to timing.”

Woerner said challenges to redeveloping the site include the steep, narrow access road, outmoded utility infrastructure, and the stone construction of many of the buildings, which makes them difficult to demolish for redevelopment.