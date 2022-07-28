Report on Jenkinsville landfill in Queensbury due next month

QUEENSBURY — A report about whether the town-owned landfill in the Jenknsville neighborhood is responsible for any contamination of residential wells should be completed in August, according to Queensbury Supervisor John Strough.

C.T. Male Associates is conducting the study and will present options to be considered.

"The town expects to receive the draft report in August. We will make the draft report public so it can be reviewed by property owners and residents in Jenkinsville and throughout the entire town, and we will invite public comment," Strough told The Post-Star.

In 2020, the Department of Environmental Conservation, or DEC, began testing wells in the Jenkinsville area after New York adopted new thresholds for PFAS and 1,4-dioxane, two contaminants believed to be linked to cancer, The Post-Star previously reported.

By May 2021, 18 residential wells had tested positive for unsafe levels of 1,4-dioxane, a probable human carcinogen.

The wells have been deemed unsafe for drinking since the testing, leaving residents without clean water for over a year.

Strough said after the Town Board receives the report in August, it will hold meetings in September regarding the findings.

"C.T. Male engineers will be available to provide information and answer the questions of our residents and property owners. The Town Board also will invite public comment at a meeting in September," he said.

The landfill was abandoned in 1993.