Report: Man injured in ATV accident

DRESDEN — Emergency personnel responded to a man who had crashed an ATV in Dresden on Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Blue Goose Road. There was a report of a man lying in the roadway with head and facial injuries, according to police radio transmissions.
A landing zone was being set up at the Whitehall school campus for the man to be airlifted to a hospital.
