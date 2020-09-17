 Skip to main content
Report: Man injured in ATV accident
DRESDEN — Emergency personnel responded to a man who had crashed an ATV in Dresden on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Blue Goose Road. There was a report of a man lying in the roadway with head and facial injuries, according to police radio transmissions.

A landing zone was being set up at the Whitehall school campus for the man to be airlifted to a hospital.

