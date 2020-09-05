Report: Fewer Asian clams found in Lake George, one new site identified

LAKE GEORGE — Fewer Asian clams were found in this year’s survey by the Lake George Park Commission, with only one new site identified.

The surveying took place on Aug. 19-21, Aug. 24 and Aug. 26. Only the commission’s tritoon boat was used in this year’s survey because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of participants on the boats was limited to comply with social distancing requirements.

One new site was discovered at Twin Bay in the town of Bolton. This brings the total number to 28 separate sites. These are primarily located on the southern basin along the western shoreline, which has many sandy areas, according to the report.

The largest density of clams was found in the Hague Brook delta. This included 50 to 75 live clams ranging from 2 mm to 10 mm in size. This is the highest in the nine years of the study.

“It is not known why the densities here are so high at the current time, or if the they will remain this high over time,” the report said.

The report said in low densities, the invasive clams do not have an impact on Lake George. In higher densities of thousands of clams per square meter, there is concern about the potential effect on water quality and impacts to beach areas from excessive dead clam shells.