Report: DEC can do more to stop spread of invasive species

"We generally agree with the recommendation and will work to further strengthen internal controls associated with the monitoring of boat stewards, subject to DEC oversight, to ensure they are performing their assigned duties," the agency said.

Boat inspections

In recent years, DEC has established a system where boats are inspected when entering and exiting the water across public boat launches throughout the state.

But auditors found only 194 of the state's 837 public boat launches had an inspector present during the 2019 boating season. DEC said it contracts for inspectors at 158 sites, while the remaining 36 sites have inspectors paid for by private groups.

The other 643 boat launches are supposed to have signs to alert the public to the dangers of invasive species.

Of the 194 boat launch sites with inspectors, 42 are considered "high-risk areas" for invasive species. Auditors visited 30 of those sites and found inspectors at just 11.

In some cases, auditors witnessed inspectors failing to inspect boats, and noted some inspectors did not make records of an inspection being performed.