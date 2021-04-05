Report backlash leads to productive discussion on policing in Malone

Premo told the reform committee his department has done diversity and de-escalation training and plans to do more.

He is making changes to the department's policies based on troubling incidents in other parts of New York involving cops and Black citizens, he said.

His officers are now prohibited from handcuffing anyone 12 or younger and from pepper-spraying anyone 15 or younger.

“That was based on the incident with the individual in Rochester that was 9 years old, handcuffed and pepper-sprayed. I saw that on TV and cringed and said we need to address that and I finally got around to addressing it,” Premo said.

A broader debate

Malone’s three reform meetings have been about law enforcement, but they’ve also led to a broader debate about racism. The latest draft of the police reform plan calls for more cultural diversity training to address systemic racism.

The final plan changed a sentence in an earlier draft from “the systematic issues that plague all communities, like those in the village of Malone, take decades to create,” substituting the word "face" for "plague."

Kennedy Jarvis, a Black woman and a Malone resident, was disappointed by the change.