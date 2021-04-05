Report backlash leads to productive discussion on policing in Malone

MALONE — The village faced fierce backlash last month after its draft police reform plan praised the community’s white heritage and described Black residents as transient.
The controversy led to more nuanced conversations about racism in Malone, however, and a new police reform plan that acknowledges systemic racism.
The first draft dismissed racism and said the village’s white heritage was an asset to police. It linked Black people to the local prisons and said Malone’s proximity to the native reservation at Akwesasne led to a “never-ending crisis” of illicit drugs.
“It’s a stain on Malone, it’s a stain on Franklin County and it’s a stain on the North Country,” said Precious Cain, about the report.
Criticism, protest
Cain, a Black woman from Malone, joined dozens of others at a meeting on the plan in criticizing the draft.
A small group of people also protested outside the village offices.
“Black lives matter, everywhere,” protesters chanted.
“I didn’t expect that many people to come out and say that this isn’t OK,” Cain said.
Malone officials scrapped the draft and scheduled two more public forums. At one, village Police Chief Christopher Premo told the committee he reached out to Akwesasne’s tribal police chief to apologize.
Premo told the reform committee his department has done diversity and de-escalation training and plans to do more.
He is making changes to the department's policies based on troubling incidents in other parts of New York involving cops and Black citizens, he said.
His officers are now prohibited from handcuffing anyone 12 or younger and from pepper-spraying anyone 15 or younger.
“That was based on the incident with the individual in Rochester that was 9 years old, handcuffed and pepper-sprayed. I saw that on TV and cringed and said we need to address that and I finally got around to addressing it,” Premo said.
A broader debate
Malone’s three reform meetings have been about law enforcement, but they’ve also led to a broader debate about racism. The latest draft of the police reform plan calls for more cultural diversity training to address systemic racism.
The final plan changed a sentence in an earlier draft from “the systematic issues that plague all communities, like those in the village of Malone, take decades to create,” substituting the word "face" for "plague."
Kennedy Jarvis, a Black woman and a Malone resident, was disappointed by the change.
“I strongly feel that [systemic racism] does plague this town, whether they see it or admit it. There’s just plenty of examples that I’ve faced in my life and that I know other people of different races or sexualities, or whatever it may be, have faced.”
Other Black residents said they felt welcome in Malone and praised the local police.
“I’ve seen racism,” said Alex Morman. “I’ve seen where cops treat you different, and I’ve seen where people treat you different, but I don’t think this is the worst place of racism that I’ve ever experienced.”
Speaking at this week’s meeting, Precious Cain agreed that local law enforcement has earned trust. She said pushing for a better reform plan was not an attack on the department.
“The unanimous or overwhelming consensus is that the Malone Village Police have been exemplary in their service and their professionalism and we’d like to continue that trend,” said Cain.
After the meeting, Cain said more diversity training and better policies will help keep officers and the public safe.
“They need to make these split-second decisions and these split-second decisions can result in someone living or dying and that’s a tremendous responsibility.”
Cain said the new plan is a lot better, and she called the discussion about racism in Malone “refreshing.”
Going forward, Malone officials have committed to developing new policies for handling hate crimes. They’ve promised to hold more public outreach events.