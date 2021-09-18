Report: Asian clam populations remain mostly steady, concerns remain

LAKE GEORGE — Asian clams were discovered along Homer Point in Bolton this year, but populations of the invasive species at most other known locations remained steady, according to a new report released this past week by the Lake George Park Commission.
The agency's annual Asian clam survey found that there are now 29 known locations of the invasive species, which has been slowly expanding since being discovered in the southern basin in 2010.
While there has yet to be any identified or reported recreational or environmental impacts associated with the clams, the future remains unclear.
There are concerns that the species is becoming more tolerant to colder temperatures, making them more likely to survive winters and rapidly expand in the years ahead, according to the report.
“After several generations, it is likely that the clams in Lake George will be more cold-tolerant and more likely to survive the cold winters, thus leading to increased populations long-term,” the report reads.
Research into Asian clams remains ongoing at the Darrin Freshwater Institute at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
The Park Commission's tritoon boat was used for this year's study. The Lake George Association's pontoon boat was also used for a day.
The survey focused on dozens of sites across the lake over a period of five boat-days, including Aug. 16 (two boats) and Aug. 20 and 24-25. Surveyed areas were areas with primarily sandy substrates — the clams' preferred habitat.
A minimum of 20 to 30 sieves were taken at each site visited, with between 100 and 200 sieves taken at larger sites, according to the report.
The southwest shore of the lake had the largest number of clams present due to its high number of sandy areas.
"It is more likely that a site on the southwest shore has Asian clams than it does not," the report reads.
The northeast shore was mostly clam-free from Ticonderoga to Shelving Rock Bay, with the exception of Blairs Bay in Glenburnie.
But the Fort Ann Town Beach saw an "exponential increase" in Asian clams compared to years past.
In 2019, just one clam was discovered in more than 100 sieves. There were 10 to 15 clams found per sieve this year.
Still, the only areas where dense beds of dead shells were discovered was along the shoreline of the village of Lake George, in and around docks. The areas are less disrupted by foot traffic compared to beaches.
Asian clams populations tend to be greatly reduced in areas with heavy sediment disturbance, according to the report.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.