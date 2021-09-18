Report: Asian clam populations remain mostly steady, concerns remain

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The survey focused on dozens of sites across the lake over a period of five boat-days, including Aug. 16 (two boats) and Aug. 20 and 24-25. Surveyed areas were areas with primarily sandy substrates — the clams' preferred habitat.

A minimum of 20 to 30 sieves were taken at each site visited, with between 100 and 200 sieves taken at larger sites, according to the report.

The southwest shore of the lake had the largest number of clams present due to its high number of sandy areas.

"It is more likely that a site on the southwest shore has Asian clams than it does not," the report reads.

The northeast shore was mostly clam-free from Ticonderoga to Shelving Rock Bay, with the exception of Blairs Bay in Glenburnie.

But the Fort Ann Town Beach saw an "exponential increase" in Asian clams compared to years past.

In 2019, just one clam was discovered in more than 100 sieves. There were 10 to 15 clams found per sieve this year.

Still, the only areas where dense beds of dead shells were discovered was along the shoreline of the village of Lake George, in and around docks. The areas are less disrupted by foot traffic compared to beaches.

Asian clams populations tend to be greatly reduced in areas with heavy sediment disturbance, according to the report.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

