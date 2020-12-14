Replacement proposed for 2021 Lake George Winter Carnival (copy)

QUEENSBURY — After the cancellation of the 2021 Lake George Winter Carnival, a group of businesses is pulling together an alternative program in February to draw visitors to the region in a safe and socially distanced way.
Americade motorcycle rally organizer Christian Dutcher is coordinating the effort along with local business owners.
He told the Warren County Occupancy Tax Committee meeting that the plan calls for the hoteliers to sell packages that would include deeply discounted admission to one of a variety of activities, including tubing, skiing and sledding. There would also be a restaurant crawl.
The packages would include free horse-drawn carriage rides to get to various places.
Dutcher said businesses believe it is a solid program that will help put “heads in beds” for the month of February.
The first 500 people to sign up for the package would pay $10 for the pass, according to Dutcher. And it would be $50 for every one sold after the first 500. The pass includes admission to one recreational activity.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors Occupancy Tax Committee on Monday agreed to contribute $40,000 to the effort. The hotel operators are kicking in $7,000 toward the cost of the event.
Earlier this month, organizers of the winter carnival announced that they were canceling what would have been the 60th annual event. They were concerned that the monthlong festival would have attracted too many crowds to stay in compliance with the state limits on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The supervisors decided to take the money they had allocated for the winter carnival and shift it to this new endeavor.
Some supervisors expressed concern about encouraging people to come to the region for the winter when the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging.
“February is not predicted to be a very pretty month in terms of COVID,” said Queensbury Supervisor John Strough.
Dutcher said all events would conform to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Many of these activities are suited for social distancing, such as downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and tubing.
“These things are not group efforts. They’re all individual parties, a couple or a family engaging in that activity,” he said.
Dutcher said Lake George can attract both adventure tourism seekers and non-adventure seekers.
The budget for the event is $47,000. This includes $12,000 for administration, $1,000 for marketing and $9,000 for the horse-drawn carriage rides. The rest consists of the fees for these businesses to make up the difference between what the guests would pay and what it actually costs. Mannix Marketing and Behan Communications are assisting with marketing.
Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler asked a question about whether the county would be reimbursed if there is an uptick in COVID cases.
Dutcher said if the event had to be canceled before February, about two-thirds of the costs could be refunded. The remaining third would have been spent in marketing.
Net proceeds from the event would be returned to the county, according to Dutcher.
Supervisors liked the idea.
“I love that this is a new event and we’re looking at a COVID-safe event,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber.
Seeber wondered if there was a way to regionalize the event to include the northern part of the county.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he fully supported the endeavor and believed that it could be a good complement to the winter carnival.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.