Replacement proposed for 2021 Lake George Winter Carnival (copy)

QUEENSBURY — After the cancellation of the 2021 Lake George Winter Carnival, a group of businesses is pulling together an alternative program in February to draw visitors to the region in a safe and socially distanced way.

Americade motorcycle rally organizer Christian Dutcher is coordinating the effort along with local business owners.

He told the Warren County Occupancy Tax Committee meeting that the plan calls for the hoteliers to sell packages that would include deeply discounted admission to one of a variety of activities, including tubing, skiing and sledding. There would also be a restaurant crawl.

The packages would include free horse-drawn carriage rides to get to various places.

Dutcher said businesses believe it is a solid program that will help put “heads in beds” for the month of February.

The first 500 people to sign up for the package would pay $10 for the pass, according to Dutcher. And it would be $50 for every one sold after the first 500. The pass includes admission to one recreational activity.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors Occupancy Tax Committee on Monday agreed to contribute $40,000 to the effort. The hotel operators are kicking in $7,000 toward the cost of the event.