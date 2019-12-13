Replacement bridge over Batten Kill opens, reconnecting Easton and Greenwich

GREENWICH — There are many bridges of Washington County, and one of the biggest has been replaced.
The bridge over county Route 113, spanning the Batten Kill and linking Easton and Greenwich, finally opened to traffic on Friday after nearly seven months of construction. It is called the Clarks Mills Bridge.
Deborah Donohue, superintendent of the county’s Public Works Department, said its grand opening on Friday was particularly exciting for those who work at Hollingsworth & Vose because the company’s plant spans both sides of the bridge. Road detours took them a bit of extra time to get to work.
Aside from the news of opening up the route to traffic, Donohue said that the bridge was a huge architectural and economic feat.
The original bridge was built between 1915 and 1916, Donohue said, and was cast in place using concrete. It cost about $17,500 to build.
The county and state routinely inspects bridges, and this one was on a list for replacement for the past decade or so. Work started in May and, in total, the 300-foot precast concrete bridge cost $4.3 million to build.
Greenman-Pederson designed the bridge, and Fort Miller built the precast pieces in a little over two months. Donohue said 48 of the bridge segments weighed about 24 tons each. Another 36 wall pieces weighed between 24 and 27 tons each.
“It’s heavy,” Donohue said.
Kubricky Construction Corp. constructed the bridge.
About 80% of the costs were federally funded and about 20% came from the state, Donohue said. The funds came through the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council.
The bridge is also pedestrian-friendly; there is a sidewalk so visitors may enjoy a walk over the Batten Kill.
“It’s so exciting to have this bridge done because it is such a beautiful addition to our county,” Donohue said.
