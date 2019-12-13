Replacement bridge over Batten Kill opens, reconnecting Easton and Greenwich

GREENWICH — There are many bridges of Washington County, and one of the biggest has been replaced.

The bridge over county Route 113, spanning the Batten Kill and linking Easton and Greenwich, finally opened to traffic on Friday after nearly seven months of construction. It is called the Clarks Mills Bridge.

Deborah Donohue, superintendent of the county’s Public Works Department, said its grand opening on Friday was particularly exciting for those who work at Hollingsworth & Vose because the company’s plant spans both sides of the bridge. Road detours took them a bit of extra time to get to work.

Aside from the news of opening up the route to traffic, Donohue said that the bridge was a huge architectural and economic feat.

The original bridge was built between 1915 and 1916, Donohue said, and was cast in place using concrete. It cost about $17,500 to build.

The county and state routinely inspects bridges, and this one was on a list for replacement for the past decade or so. Work started in May and, in total, the 300-foot precast concrete bridge cost $4.3 million to build.