QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man who police allege has been stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores in Queensbury in recent weeks was arrested Saturday along with a wanted parolee.

Michael S. Jones, 34, was charged with felony grand larceny for a shoplifting complaint filed last week, and will face additional charges for incidents at local Walmart and Lowe's Home Improvement Centers stores, according to State Police.

Authorities said Jones has stolen thousands of dollars worth of items from the stores during several forays into New York since October, targeting mainly electronics and tools to re-sell or trade for drugs.

State Police have been seeking him for several weeks, and he was arrested Saturday afternoon when troopers spotted him in a vehicle headed west on Route 149 in Queensbury.

In addition to the grand larceny charges, he was found to have prescription drugs, marijuana, and hypodermic needles, which resulted in additional misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Arrested along with Jones was Brennan E. Bigelow, 29, of Rutland, Vermont, who was being sought on a parole violation warrant, and was also found to illegally have prescription drugs. He was charged with having a controlled substance outside its container.

Bigelow has an extensive criminal record in Vermont, including a prior armed robbery arrest in Rutland, and it was unclear for what he is on parole.

Jones has a long criminal history in Vermont and New York, including a 2010 robbery arrest in Queensbury that came after he threatened to shoot workers at the former Sears store in Aviation Mall when he and a co-defendant were caught stealing tools and clothes. The disposition of that case was not immediately available.

Both Jones and Bigelow were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail pending further court action.

