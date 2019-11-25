QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man who police allege has been stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores in Queensbury in recent weeks was arrested Saturday along with a wanted parolee.
Michael S. Jones, 34, was charged with felony grand larceny for a shoplifting complaint filed last week, and will face additional charges for incidents at local Walmart and Lowe's Home Improvement Centers stores, according to State Police.
Authorities said Jones has stolen thousands of dollars worth of items from the stores during several forays into New York since October, targeting mainly electronics and tools to re-sell or trade for drugs.
State Police have been seeking him for several weeks, and he was arrested Saturday afternoon when troopers spotted him in a vehicle headed west on Route 149 in Queensbury.
In addition to the grand larceny charges, he was found to have prescription drugs, marijuana, and hypodermic needles, which resulted in additional misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance,
You have free articles remaining.
Arrested along with Jones was Brennan E. Bigelow, 29, of Rutland, Vermont, who was being sought on a parole violation warrant, and was also found to illegally have prescription drugs. He was charged with having a controlled substance outside its container.
Bigelow has an extensive criminal record in Vermont, including a prior armed robbery arrest in Rutland, and it was unclear for what he is on parole.
Jones has a long criminal history in Vermont and New York, including a 2010 robbery arrest in Queensbury that came after he threatened to shoot workers at the former Sears store in Aviation Mall when he and a co-defendant were caught stealing tools and clothes. The disposition of that case was not immediately available.
Both Jones and Bigelow were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail pending further court action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.