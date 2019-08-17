QUEENSBURY — A two-time felon from Glens Falls who had his drug sale sentence reduced when state law changed in 2009 was arrested again this week for allegedly selling cocaine, according to State Police.
Larry A. Fuller Jr., 41, of South Street, was charged with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after an investigation by State Police.
He was accused of two drug sales earlier this year, and was charged with the felonies after he was picked up by Glens Falls Police on a warrant for failing to show up for court in an earlier misdemeanor drug case.
Fuller was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in state prison for crack sales in Warren County in 2003, but his sentence was reduced to 5 to 10 years when state law was changed to lessen penalties in drug cases.
That reduction came despite the fact he injured two police officers with whom he fought when they found him hiding in the attic of a Fort Edward home, and he had two loaded guns in the home despite the fact he was a felon who couldn't possess them.
Fuller served the full 10-year prison term, and finished parole in 2016. That sentence came after he served a prison term for reckless endangerment in Albany County.
Fuller was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail without bail.
