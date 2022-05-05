Repaving and bridge replacement coming on Warren County roads

The Warren County Department of Public Works announced on Thursday upcoming construction to Finkle Brook Bridge on Horicon Avenue in Bolton and other roads in the county.

The Finkle Brook Bridge will be closed starting May 16 for a bridge replacement project. A detour will be established using Route 9N and Brailey Hill Road during the construction.

The project includes the movement of a water line and realigning the streambank, which is expected to take several months, according to a news release.

Other construction projects in the county include:

Town of Bolton Bolton Landing Riverbank Road (county Route 11) Sawmill Road (county Route 41)

Town of Chester Church Street (county Route 43) Watering Tub Road (county Route 53) Atateka Drive (county Route 46 and county Route 47) Friends Lake Road (county Route 8) Landon Hill Road (county Route 68)

Town of Hague New Hague Road (county Route 50) Summit Drive (county Route 50)

Town of Johnsburg South Johnsburg Road (county Route 57)

Town of Lake George Pilot Knob Road (county Route 38)

Town of Stony Creek Hadley Road (county Route 12)

Town of Warrensburg Harrington Hill Road (county Route 60)



Start dates and duration of these construction efforts will vary by road and will depend on weather conditions, officials said. All traffic will be maintained during construction through the use of short-term lane closures and alternating one-way traffic patterns.

Delays should be expected during construction and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Drivers are asked to slow down and drive safely through work zones.

Questions and comments should be directed to the Warren County Department of Public Works at 518-761-6556, the news release said.

