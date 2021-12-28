Repairs on Quaker Road water main scheduled for Wednesday

QUEENSBURY — One lane of Quaker Road will be closed on Wednesday in order to repair a leak in a water main.

According to Water Department Superintendent Chris Harrington, the leak is believed to be coming from a faulty valve in the 16-foot section of the water main on Quaker Road between Bay Road and Meadowbrook Road.

Harrington said the leak was discovered on Dec. 12, but the department could not immediately begin repairs due to the conditions surrounding the leak.

The Queensbury water department was unable to resolve the issue because the depth of the water main was deeper than the department was used to and the problem area is believed to be located under unstable ground, according to Harrington.

The department tested the ability to shut off the main, which is necessary to repair the leak, on Monday.

Harrington said O'Connor Construction will be attempting to repair the valve on Wednesday morning and will shut down one lane on Quaker Road in front of the Nemer Ford car dealership for the safety of the workers on site.

