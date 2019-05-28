GLENS FALLS — U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, made a stop at the Glens Falls VA outpatient clinic Tuesday to raise awareness about programs available to veterans in rural areas.
“The reason why I came here today was to highlight this resource and making sure the community is aware of what’s available in our own region,” Stefanik said.
The new facility, which relocated to 101 Ridge St. on April 1, is larger than its 84 Broad St. predecessor and is now managed by Valor Healthcare, after the previous contract expired earlier this year. Valor Healthcare operates more than 30 clinics across the country and several veterans serve as executives in the company.
The new facility offers more services than before and increased telemedicine capabilities that allow patients to talk with doctors in other locations without having to travel all the way to another facility.
The clinic is also the second in the region to offer a women’s-only exam room and separate restroom for the increased number of women veterans now leaving military service.
Stefanik said the last Congress invested more money for the VA than ever before, but it was important to make sure the facilities are using the funds well.
She said she was happy to see pilot programs such as the increased telemedicine ability and women-only facilities, but she wants to continue pushing for rural patients to be able to see specialists from where they are, rather than having to travel long distances to get the care they need.
“We had a case of a veteran from Essex County that was referred to go down to New York City,” Stefanik said. “This was an older veteran who didn’t have the transportation capabilities and that’s a big trip for anyone.”
Stefanik recently voted in favor of a series of bills attempting to address veteran suicide rates and another bill expanding health coverage to a larger number of veterans affected by Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Representatives from Washington County and Warren County Veterans Services agencies also attended the tour and laid out other health issues affecting veterans, especially suicide rates, they would like to see Congress address.
Warren County Veterans Services Director Denise DiResta said one major problem is that local veterans agencies are not notified of veterans who are discharged and return to an area. She said the agency could more effectively reach out to those in need if they know who should be contacted.
Washington County Director Kenneth Winchell said the Department of Defense spends huge amounts of money to train soldiers for combat, but neglects training for reintegration when soldiers transition back to life at home.
“I was fresh out of high school when I joined the Marine Corps. I didn’t know anything about how to be an adult,” Winchell said. “They get out and they’re lost and they don’t understand and don’t realize what the VA has to offer. I don’t know how to fix that disconnect.”
Stefanik said she would like to see skills veterans learn from their service transfer directly to certifications they can use to market themselves to private sector employers.
“One thing I think we can do better is connecting skills that are gained within the military with jobs outside the military,” Stefanik said. “If you’re licensed as a truck driver, for example in the military, that translates to a CDL. If you’re an engineer in the military, that translates to whatever type of professional certification you need. There are lots of unique ways, I think, to make that more seamless.”
