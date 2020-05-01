Rental assistance available through bicounty agency
0 comments

Rental assistance available through bicounty agency

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — People in need of rental assistance can seek help from the Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action agency.

City officials say residents have contacted them asking if there is a financial support program for those in the community facing housing challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents hoped to donate to a program to support neighbors.

Mayor Dan Hall and 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer discussed the issue and identified a solution through the Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action, which has received community development funds that can be used to pay for rent and utility assistance.

Braymer is a board member of the agency.

Lynn Ackershoek, executive director of Community Action, said to qualify, people's household income must not be above a certain amount; they must have missed a rent or utility payment due to the coronavirus situation; and provide a statement from their landlord that they are in danger of eviction.

Those who are able to donate to this program should send a check to Community Action and write "rent/utility" in the memo line if they want their donation used solely for this purpose.

For more information, contact the agency, located at 190 Maple St., Glens Falls, at 518-793-0636.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News