Rental assistance available through bicounty agency

GLENS FALLS — People in need of rental assistance can seek help from the Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action agency.
City officials say residents have contacted them asking if there is a financial support program for those in the community facing housing challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents hoped to donate to a program to support neighbors.
Mayor Dan Hall and 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer discussed the issue and identified a solution through the Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action, which has received community development funds that can be used to pay for rent and utility assistance.
Braymer is a board member of the agency.
Lynn Ackershoek, executive director of Community Action, said to qualify, people's household income must not be above a certain amount; they must have missed a rent or utility payment due to the coronavirus situation; and provide a statement from their landlord that they are in danger of eviction.
Those who are able to donate to this program should send a check to Community Action and write "rent/utility" in the memo line if they want their donation used solely for this purpose.
For more information, contact the agency, located at 190 Maple St., Glens Falls, at 518-793-0636.
