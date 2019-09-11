Carmen Cazard’s 111-foot-long scarf, which she knitted over the course of 800 hours last year, has been cut into 10 smaller scarves and donated to the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.
Cazard, who said she is better known as “Miss Carmen,” in December completed what she believes is the longest scarf made in Glens Falls. She then displayed it at a variety of events around the city, including the First Presbyterian Church and the Glens Falls Senior Center, to raise money for those organizations.
“I knitted the scarf with compassion for people in need,” she said. “I want to thank God for giving me the perseverance to finish my project.”
Kim Bren, executive director of the Glens Falls Senior Center, said the scarf was displayed throughout the whole center literally because of its size.
There was also a party where people came to see the scarf. The money raised went toward programming, according to Bren.
Open Door Executive Director Kim Cook said the agency has plans to give out some scarves with children’s backpacks this year, so it may be used for that, or for people who come into the shelter.
Housing sale proceeds
The city of Glens Falls is set to earn over $280,000 through sale of homes that were seized for back properties.
The Common Council on Tuesday voted to accept the bids for sale of six properties.
An entity named Briban LLC purchased three houses, at 100 Platt St. for $59,500, 14 Goodwin Ave. for $35,000 and 25 Knight St. for $49,000.
The property at 49 Geer St. was sold to Daniel Hopler for $15,000. The Hayes Group purchased the property at 18 East Tremont St. for $53,000 and John and Jim Cook purchased 18 Orville St. for $75,000.
A portion of the proceeds from the 100 Platt St. property has to go to the Warren County Department of Social Services to pay off a lien.
The council was excited that all the properties sold.
“It’s nice to see all these properties going back on the tax rolls,” said Fourth Ward Councilman Scott Endieveri.
“We didn’t sell the whole city,” quipped Mayor Dan Hall.
Fifth Ward Jim Clark said the 25 Knight St. property is located on his street and has been an eyesore for a long time, so it is nice to see it addressed.
Tennis and Swim Club
The Common Council voted to hire Barton & Loguidice to conduct an environmental site assessment of the former Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club property.
Last year, the city agreed to purchase the property, which has been vacant since 2017, for about $37,000.
Mayor Hall said the plan is to use the property for some type of city recreation, but the exact type is to be determined. Another issue is how to incorporate the adjacent property of Dr. Bill Brender, who has expressed interest in donating it to the city.
Water tank maintenance
The city is contracting with the same firm that Queensbury is using to maintain its water tanks.
The council voted to hire the Utility Service Co. at an estimated total cost of $3,888,349 over 15 years.
Improving drainage
Speaking of water, the council voted to hire Tom Kubricky Co. for a project to improve drainage on East and West Tremont streets.
The bid price was $38,550.
Clark said drainage has been an ongoing issue in the neighborhood.
Community choice aggregation
The council approved starting discussions with Municipal Energy and Gas Alliance, or MEGA, on becoming a community choice aggregator to purchase electricity.
Councilman Jim Clark said this starts the process of allowing the mayor to work with other communities to purchase energy from other providers at a lower rate.
“This resolution doesn’t bind us to anything,” he said.
If the city goes forward, residents would be able to opt out of this program if they choose.
More information about the project is available on the city’s website at www.cityofglensfalls.com. There is a link called Community Choice Aggregation under the government tab.
In addition, Louise Gava, of MEGA, will talk about the program at the Ward Third forum set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Kensington Elementary School.
Community choice aggregation are programs that allow local governments to procure power on behalf of their residents, businesses and municipal accounts from an alternative supplier while still receiving transmission and distribution service from their existing utility.
Folklife concerts
Charm City Junction will kick off the Live! Folklife Concerts series on Thursday.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the community room of Crandall Public Library.
This is the first of six free fall concerts.
Fit Fest
Fit Fest will take place on Saturday in City Park from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is sponsored by the Glens Falls Collaborative and will include sample fitness classes, interactive demonstrations, contests, giveaways, samples, music, children’s activities and information about organizations and services, according to the collaborative's website.
EMS crisis
Lake George Deputy Supervisor Vincent Crocitto said it is nearing a crisis mode with the shortage of emergency medical services coverage.
“There’s been gaps where Lake George has not had anyone on to go out for a call,” he said.
One way to retain staff is perhaps to offer health benefits, according to Crocitto.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors has been studying creating a countywide EMS program, but Croccito said the town may be at the point where the town cannot wait any longer to act. He said perhaps the town should create an EMS district like a fire district or make it a department of the town.
King George Fishing Derby
The fourth annual King George Fishing Derby will take place this weekend.
The competition begins at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and concludes at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
All fishermen, adults and juniors, register on Friday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Lake George American Legion hall on Route 9. Early entries are guaranteed a souvenir T-shirt, according to a news release.
The four categories are: lake trout, landlocked salmon and largemouth and smallmouth bass.
Participants can bring their catch to two weigh stations located at Rogers Memorial Park in Bolton and the village of Lake George public docks.
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m., and over $15,000 is awarded in prize money.
Net proceeds are donated to the Fund for Lake George.
