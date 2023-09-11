On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Glens Falls Fire Department held a Remembrance Ceremony at their Ridge Street firehouse to honor those who lost their lives in 2001.

“Today we are dedicating our Remembrance Ceremony in honor of our 343 brothers and sisters, FDNY firefighters, who lost their lives on September 11, and the 347 FDNY firefighters who passed away since due to illness directly linked to the response at the World Trade Center,” Glens Falls Fire Captain Ric Stafford said during his opening remarks.

“Typically, when we think of something from our past, especially from 22 years ago, it may feel like that was from another lifetime, but for those of us who witnessed the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, 22 years ago doesn’t feel that far off. That is why we are here today. To remember the 2,975 lives lost,” Stafford said.

The Glens Falls Fire Department honored American Airlines Flight 93 passenger Todd Beamer and New York City first responder Roy Chelsen.

“Todd was one of those who helped organize and execute a plan to take back the plane. The actions of Todd and the crew were truly heroic,” Stafford said. “Roy responded to the catastrophic call with his crew from Engine 28 out of lower Manhattan. His Engine 28 company helped many civilians escape the collapse of the Twin Towers.”

Like many firefighters and first responders, Chelsen was exposed to dust and toxins that greatly impacted his life until he died on Jan. 9, 2011 due to multiple myeloma that was linked to his response. He was 51 years old, according to Stafford.

Reverend Dr. Patrick Wrisley, the newly-installed pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls, led those in attendance in prayer.

“We gather in the dreariness of this morning and are reminded of the shadows of pain, loss, and disbelief those moments 22 years ago caused. We commend to you the firefighters, EMTs, and police officers who didn’t think twice about running into the buildings in order to save the myriad of strangers who were stunned, shocked, or wounded,” Wrisley said.

“We still are mourning each and every day we report to duty, not knowing if this day will be our turn to willing give that last full measure of courage which so many gave to serve those we have sworn to protect,” Glens Falls Deputy Chief Izzy Modert said. “This small remembrance that we have each September 11 must continue…rain or shine.”

The Glens Falls Fire Department then held a 22-second—a second for each year since that day—moment of silence, followed by the ringing of the ceremonial bell by Glens Falls firefighter Brandon Rowback.

The Remembrance Ceremony concluded with a performance of Amazing Grace sung by local musician Kenny Fuller.