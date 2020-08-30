Remembering 'Mr. Adirondack' three years later

He would also serve as the president for the New York State Association of Towns and was a commanding voice in Albany, where he fought tirelessly to advance the Adirondack Park, said Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

“He punched above his weight,” Stec said. “He knew how to get things done and he knew how to get things done even with people he disagreed with.”

Canon wasn’t the best golfer, but he took pride in helping to create the High Peaks Golf Course, an 18-hole course that brings scores of golfers to the region each year.

“He said before he left office he would have a golf course in the town of Newcomb to bring people here to the beautiful Adirondacks. And he did it, and he did it his way,” Young said.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, remembered Canon as a “tough crowd” when she first ran for office in 2014, but added he became a friend over the years.

He was somebody who commanded respect and cared deeply about the people of Newcomb and the Adirondacks, she said.

“George was the type of leader that when he spoke you could hear a pin drop because people listened,” Stefanik said.