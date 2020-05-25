Remembering Floyd Dumas, World War II POW escapee and local haberdasher

QUEENSBURY — Floyd Dumas, a 24-year-old World War II soldier, wrote his parents from Anzio, Italy, on Feb. 7, 1944.
“The only thing keeping me going now is the fact I feel this will be over in two months,” wrote Dumas, who later in life would live in Glens Falls and Queensbury for more than seven decades. “I’ve been dodging bullets and shells for the last 10 months.”
The next communication his parents in Franklin County received was in late March, in a telegram that their son, a private first class in the Army's 45th Infantry, had been missing in action since Feb. 18, according to a Fort Covington Sun report on March 30, 1944.
The son, as it turned out, had been captured by the Germans, but would escape from a prisoner of war camp and go into hiding around Italy for several months.
Dumas, who died May 19 at age 100 in Queensbury, told the story of his escape many times over to public gatherings and to newspaper reporters during his long life, including when he was a grand marshal of the Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade in 2007, and in local oral history researcher Matthew Rozell’s 2018 book, “Up the Bloody Boot: The War In Italy,” the fourth book in a series about war veterans.
At the News York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs on Veterans Day weekend in 2011, Dumas told how he and other prisoners survived on black bread and occasional water.
He managed to escape during an air raid and was on the run for several months, hiding out in country homes, a church, an apartment in Rome and a cave.
“Thank the Lord, I was saved!” he said at the time, according to a Nov. 12, 2011 report in The Post-Star.
Previous to his capture, Dumas had fought in North Africa and at the invasion of Sicily, and had been hospitalized in December 1943 for treatment of minor wounds.
After returning to the United States, Dumas was stationed in Georgia, and was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant in 1945.
Dumas, who grew up in Malone, moved to Glens Falls from Danbury, Conn., in 1949, when he was transferred to manage a clothing chain’s local store at 125 Glen St.
When Stein’s closed its store in 1962, Dumas was hired to manage Stile’s Clothing Co., a locally owned retailer that took over the 125 Glen St. location.
He later worked at Miko’s Clothes on South Street, Glens Falls, managed Magram’s Men’s Shop at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, and was a tailor at the Outlet in Queensbury and for Sears, Roebuck and Co., according to Post-Star archive reports.
In 1982, he opened his own tailor shop.
His clients included philanthropist Charles R. Wood, the owner of Storytown U.S.A., now Great Escape, and Gaslight Village theme parks.
Dumas was community-minded and had a good sense of humor.
In 1999, he joked about the irony of Hurricane Floyd, who shared the same name, bringing down a tree in the yard of his Queensbury home.
He was active in the Big Cross Street School Parent Teacher Association and was a regular American Red Cross blood donor.
Dumas enjoyed playing billiards and golf.
“Art Potter and Floyd Dumas have claimed the golf championship of Warren Street, having just recently conquered Pete Shaner and Bill Abbott in a long-awaited grudge match,” Post-Star Sports Dditor Lindy Strout wrote in an Oct. 5, 1962, column.
On the last weekend of June 1964, Dumas shot an Eagle Two on the first hole at Bay Meadows Golf Club, playing in a foursome with Charles Pryce, William Bannon and Roy LaCross, The Post-Star reported on June 29, 1964.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.