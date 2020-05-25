Remembering Floyd Dumas, World War II POW escapee and local haberdasher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Floyd Dumas, a 24-year-old World War II soldier, wrote his parents from Anzio, Italy, on Feb. 7, 1944.

“The only thing keeping me going now is the fact I feel this will be over in two months,” wrote Dumas, who later in life would live in Glens Falls and Queensbury for more than seven decades. “I’ve been dodging bullets and shells for the last 10 months.”

The next communication his parents in Franklin County received was in late March, in a telegram that their son, a private first class in the Army's 45th Infantry, had been missing in action since Feb. 18, according to a Fort Covington Sun report on March 30, 1944.

The son, as it turned out, had been captured by the Germans, but would escape from a prisoner of war camp and go into hiding around Italy for several months.

Dumas, who died May 19 at age 100 in Queensbury, told the story of his escape many times over to public gatherings and to newspaper reporters during his long life, including when he was a grand marshal of the Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade in 2007, and in local oral history researcher Matthew Rozell’s 2018 book, “Up the Bloody Boot: The War In Italy,” the fourth book in a series about war veterans.