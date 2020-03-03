Remembering 'Dr. Dan': Glens Falls obstetrician delivered for many in area

Five years later, she came to visit again. She was a nurse’s aide, married with a small child. To thank him for changing the trajectory of her life, she gave him a music box.

“He treasured that more than all his trophies and awards,” his daughter said.

The job could be exhausting, especially during the first 20 years when he was a sole practitioner and, therefore, the only one to respond when a patient went into labor. He was so tired on his way to a delivery one night that he backed his car through the garage door, forgetting to open it. He didn’t have time to stop and deal with the crash, so he just kept driving, his daughter recalled.

But he was no stranger to hard work. In fact, it might have been baked into his genes.

He was the son of farmers, Irish immigrants who tried to make sure the family could have a better life. His father was the eldest of 10 and had to run the farm at age 16.

“They’d take it in turns and send one of them to school,” his daughter said.

Dr. Dan’s father became a pharmacist, after being tutored by an older family member at night because he had to drop out of high school. Dr. Dan’s aunts and uncles, sent to college one by one, became doctors and teachers.