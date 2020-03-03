Remembering 'Dr. Dan': Glens Falls obstetrician delivered for many in area

Last month, Glens Falls lost a jovial man who loved a good prank and was an obstetrician who at one time delivered half the babies born in the area and rose to become president of the state Medical Society.
Dr. Dan O’Keeffe, 98, died Feb. 23.
The North Creek man opened a practice in Glens Falls in 1951.
Until his son joined his practice, he ran it by himself — on call every night and weekend. In 40 years, he delivered approximately 10,000 babies. His wife, Kathryn, handled the books for the business.
“At one time, he delivered half the babies in this region,” said Dr. Jack Leary, one of the few still living contemporaries of "Dr. Dan."
“He picked obstetrics because he wanted a positive specialty,” his daughter Dr. Kate O’Keeffe Fuchs said. “When it’s sad, it’s the worst, but 99% of the time it’s happy.”
He received awards and honors throughout his life, but one of the things he was most proud of was a simple music box. His children remember it had a place of pride in the living room.
Early in his career, in the 1950s, a patient gave it to him to thank him.
The patient was “living on the street” and needed obstetrical care.
After a few visits, he tried to persuade her to find another line of work. He asked her what she would do if she could do anything. She said she’d like to help people, maybe as a nurse. He immediately handed her the money to pay for school.
Five years later, she came to visit again. She was a nurse’s aide, married with a small child. To thank him for changing the trajectory of her life, she gave him a music box.
“He treasured that more than all his trophies and awards,” his daughter said.
The job could be exhausting, especially during the first 20 years when he was a sole practitioner and, therefore, the only one to respond when a patient went into labor. He was so tired on his way to a delivery one night that he backed his car through the garage door, forgetting to open it. He didn’t have time to stop and deal with the crash, so he just kept driving, his daughter recalled.
But he was no stranger to hard work. In fact, it might have been baked into his genes.
He was the son of farmers, Irish immigrants who tried to make sure the family could have a better life. His father was the eldest of 10 and had to run the farm at age 16.
“They’d take it in turns and send one of them to school,” his daughter said.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Dan’s father became a pharmacist, after being tutored by an older family member at night because he had to drop out of high school. Dr. Dan’s aunts and uncles, sent to college one by one, became doctors and teachers.
In the next generation, Dr. Dan and his siblings all became doctors. And the tradition continued: Dr. Dan’s three children are all obstetricians.
At current count, there are 35 doctors in the family.
They still own the farm at which everything began. The 130 acres in Lake Luzerne are now used for family summer vacations, though. The property no longer is a working farm — everyone is too busy taking care of their communities.
In addition to his obstetrician practice, he was the gynecologist at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, but his favorite moment from that had nothing to do with medicine. He was able to get great seats for the hockey game between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. He loved all sports; his wife was the hockey fan. When the U.S. team won, a janitor picked up a hockey stick and handed it to him. It was signed by the jubilant team, and Dr. Dan’s son still has it hanging on his wall.
In 1984, Dr. Dan was elected president of the state Medical Society.
“That’s pretty good for a boy from Glens Falls,” Dr. Leary said.
He retired as an obstetrician in 1985, after 34 years in Glens Falls, in response to an 85% increase in malpractice insurance rates for obstetricians. He continued his gynecological practice, retiring after a 41-year career, including several years as a surgeon in the Air Force and three years of residencies in Albany.
Those who knew him as an obstetrician might be surprised to know he was a prankster at heart.
“He was an only child and he was always getting into mischief,” his daughter said.
Once, as a young man, he moved someone’s outhouse to the only intersection with a traffic light in North Creek. He left it under the blinking light on Halloween.
As a founding member of the Gore Mountain ski patrol when he was in high school, he was instrumental in getting Gore Mountain to label its rescue sleds “for accidents only.” That label appeared after he and others used a sled to haul a stuffed, real bear to the top of the mountain.
“They hid it in the woods and they’d shove the bear out onto the trail to scare skiers,” Kate said. “They’d all go running down to the lodge saying there was a bear chasing them.”
As a grandfather, he encouraged such pursuits.
“He would always tell us about his pranks and he was so proud when we pulled off a prank,” said his granddaughter, who has the same name as his daughter, Dr. Kate O’Keefe Fuchs.
He also had an earthy way of speaking. He would come up with what the family called “crickerisms” to humorously describe events. When his granddaughter told him about an international trip she had taken, he said, “You’ve been hopping around like a flea on a fart.”
Other crickerisms are not publishable, but she has been writing them down.
“I have a whole list of them because I don’t want to forget them,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.