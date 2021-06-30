Remains of Hadley soldier killed in Korean War identified

WASHINGTON — The remains of a Hadley soldier who was killed during the Korean War have been accounted for, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

Army Cpl. Walter A. Smead was a member of Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion of the 7th Infantry Division.

Smead, 24, was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, according to a news release.

His remains were not recovered at the time.

They were among the 55 boxes turned over by North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un to President Donald Trump following a summit on July 27, 2018.

The remains were sent to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and turned over to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for identification.

Scientists at the DPAA used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to make the determination that it was Smead.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used DNA analysis.