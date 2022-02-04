Remainder of lawsuit on Warren County board positions dropped

QUEENSBURY — The remainder of a lawsuit regarding the creation of the Warren County Board of Supervisors positions of majority and minority leader has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was filed by Chestertown resident June Maxam in March 2021.

Last year, then-Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber created the positions of majority and minority leader. She appointed Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, as majority leader and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, as minority leader.

In that lawsuit, Maxam was looking to have those positions be declared vacant because she said that Beaty and Braymer had not filed their oaths of office with the Warren County clerk within the 30-day time frame.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Glen Bruening stated during his decision on Oct. 6 that there was a question of whether or not the appointed positions of majority and minority leader are public officers that required the filing of an additional oath of office.

On Monday, Bruening issued his decision to dismiss the remainder of the lawsuit, stating that Beaty and Braymer were not required to file an additional oath upon their appointments as majority and minority leader.

He said that there was no statute creating the positions of majority and minority leader as public officer positions. Since Beaty and Braymer are considered public officers as elected officials, they would only have to file one oath of office with the Warren County clerk.

"A public officer has been defined as a person whose position is created, and whose powers and duties are prescribed by statute and who exercises a high degree of initiative and independent judgement," he wrote.

Bruening stated that both Beaty and Braymer had filed their oath of office in a timely matter after they were elected.

The other portion of the lawsuit that was brought against Seeber, which alleged that she did not file proper paperwork upon taking office, was dismissed on Oct. 6.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the current chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, thanked the county's legal counsel and is grateful for the outcome.

"We are glad to have the actions of the board ratified by the court and to have this litigation behind us," he said in an email.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

