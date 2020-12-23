Relative: Hebron fatal fire caused by pellet stove; 4-year-old remains in burn unit

HEBRON — The fire that killed a 4-month-old boy on Tuesday originated from a pellet stove in the basement, according to a family member.

The blaze broke out at a two-story house at 59 Thunder Way at about 9:15 a.m. The infant, Richard Ringer IV, died in the fire.

His 4-year-old brother Maxwell is currently in the Westchester Medical Center burn unit, according to his grandmother, Angela Funiciello.

Funiciello said the boy’s mother, 21-year-old Tori Ringer, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital because of smoke inhalation and has since been released. Tori’s mother, Amy Rivers, was also staying at the house. The family dog also died in the fire.

State police said no one else was home at the time of the fire.

Several local departments were called to the scene, including Argyle, Salem, Hartford, Cossayuna and Hebron.

The structure is a total loss.

A GoFundMe page established for the family has raised over $18,000 toward at $35,000 goal as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It was difficult for firefighters to get to the fire on the snow-covered private road. A neighbor plows the best he can, according to the family.