Relative: Hebron fatal fire caused by pellet stove; 2-year-old remains in burn unit

HEBRON — The fire that killed a 4-month-old boy on Tuesday originated from a pellet stove in the basement, according to a family member.
The blaze broke out at a two-story house at 59 Thunder Way at about 9:15 a.m. The infant, Richard Ringer IV, died in the fire.
His 2-year-old brother Maxwell is currently in the Westchester Medical Center burn unit, according to his grandmother, Angela Funiciello.
Funiciello said the boy’s mother, 21-year-old Tori Ringer, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital because of smoke inhalation and has since been released.
State police said an autopsy on the infant was performed Wednesday morning at Albany Medical Center and the results are still pending.
No one else was home at the time of the fire. Tori’s mother, Amy Rivers, was also staying at the house. The family dog also died in the fire.
State police have not released a cause of the fire. Investigators were on scene all day on Tuesday. Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Washington County Bureau of Fire Control.
Several local departments were called to the fire. Hebron, Salem and Hartford extinguished the blaze. Granville Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.
The structure is a total loss.
A GoFundMe page established for the family has raised almost $25,000 toward a $35,000 goal as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. The page can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2WFWhvq.
It was difficult for firefighters to get to the fire on the snow-covered private road. A neighbor plows the best he can, according to the family.
Funiciello said that her son, Ricky Ringer III, blew a piston on his car trying to get up the hill to rescue the family members.
The town is prohibited from plowing private roads.
“We can’t spend public money on private roads,” said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell. “It’s not legal.”
Campbell said the town has a lot of private roads. He said town officials receive requests from various homeowners associations for names of plow drivers willing to help plow their roads.
Campbell said Thunder Way had been plowed somewhat and a Hebron firetruck was able to get up the hill.
Campbell said he felt awful for the family.
“It’s a sad situation,” he said.
