BOLTON — The Lake George Land Conservancy will open registration for its 11th annual Lake George Hike-A-Thon on March 6 at 8 a.m.

This free event, scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, is open to the public, and all who register in March can receive a free event T-shirt.

Information about the event, site details, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and registration can be found at lakegeorgehikeathon.org.

The Hike-A-Thon is a free, watershed-wide event that includes nearly 700 hikers, paddlers and volunteers in an organized morning of guided outdoor recreation. The simultaneous hikes and paddles culminate with aerial photography of each group by Carl Heilman II, who will once again be flying in a helicopter piloted by Bruce Mowery of North Country HeliFlite.

This year’s event includes 22 hiking and paddle options at sites all around Lake George. Site difficulty ranges from the very challenging, 6-mile round-trip hike at Pole Hill Pond Preserve to the driveable Prospect Mountain. The choice to participate virtually is also still available, according to a news release.

After the morning of excursions are finished, participants and community guests are invited to come to the Hike-A-Thon’s After-Party at the Bolton Community Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The after-party will have food and drinks, live music by the High Peaks Bluegrass Band, activities for kids and adults, sponsor booths and merchandise.

After organizing the first Lake George Hike-A-Thon in 2013 as a celebration of the LGLC’s 25th anniversary, the event has continued each year since to showcase the LGLC’s parks and preserves as free public resources, and to promote an appreciation for the outdoors and for the protection of the land that protects the lake.

Since then, the Hike-A-Thon has expanded to include partner sites — properties that are being cared for with both ecosystem health and recreation in mind. Those partner sites for 2023 include Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center, Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, YMCA Camp Chingachgook, The Sembrich, and Wiawaka Center for Women.

The LGLC is an accredited, nonprofit land trust dedicated to working with willing landowners and other partners to protect the water quality of Lake George and to permanently preserve the natural, scenic, historic and recreational resources of the Lake George region.