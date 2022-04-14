Registration open for Warren County COVID booster clinic

Registration is now open for Warren County Health Services’ next COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which will be open on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.

Registration can be done by calling 518-761-6580.

The clinic will offer another round of second vaccine booster shots.

Health Services confirmed 42 new COVID cases on Thursday, 16 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 51 new COVID cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.4%.

There are currently five county residents who are hospitalized, two fewer than Wednesday’s report.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 10 COVID patients in-house, with two in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

State data shows that Washington County has 18 confirmed new cases of COVID out of 307 administered tests, as of Thursday morning.

The rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.7%.

The county has not updated its local data recently.

Saratoga County

State data shows a spike in COVID infections in Saratoga County in recent days; 107 tested positive out of 1,156 administered tests, as of Thursday morning.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for the county is 7.3%.

Capital Region/statewide

Out of 5,608 administered tests administered throughout the region, 419 tested positive, according to state data.

There are 78 COVID patients hospitalized throughout the region, according to Warren County data.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for the region is 6.7%, while statewide it is 4.6%, according to state data.

There were 7,219 confirmed new cases of COVID out of 144,143 administered tests, as of Thursday morning.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

